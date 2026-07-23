Knicks Urged to Reunite With Familiar Face, Filling Need at Center

The New York Knicks front office has performed to the best of its ability this offseason, maintaining the core that earned them their first NBA championship since 1973.

Guards Jose Alvarado and Jordan Clarkson are back, signing new deals to ensure the Knicks have enough depth in the backcourt.

Sharpshooting wing Landry Shamet was expected to cash in on a lucrative contract on the open market, but instead took a discount to remain with the team that gave the journeyman a home.

The lone blow to New York’s bench? Mitchell Robinson, the longest-tenured Knick and heart and soul of the second unit. He’s now a Boston Celtic, having become too pricey for the Knicks’ cash-strapped books.

Leon Rose and company pivoted to veteran Andre Drummond as his replacement, but that still leaves the Knicks with one last hole at their third center spot.

Knicks Urged to Sign Former G-Leaguer Moses Brown

To fill that final spot, Sports Illustrated’s Jovan Alford urged the New York Knicks to reunite with former Westchester Knick Moses Brown, a 7-foot-2 center who was most recently with the Denver Nuggets G League affiliate and played overseas.

“If the Knicks want to take an upside swing, like they were trying to with Cisse, then look no further than Moses Brown. New York’s front office is familiar with 26-year-old Brown, who played for the Westchester Knicks (NBA G League affiliate) during the 2024-25 campaign,” wrote Alford.

“The Archbishop Molloy standout didn’t play in the NBA this past season, as all his playing time came in the NBA G League with the Grand Rapids Gold (Nuggets’ affiliate) and in Puerto Rico.”

Brown, a native New Yorker, was in the Knicks system for quite some time. He was with the Westchester team in both 2022-23 and 2024-25.

His numbers in the minor leagues are impressive, averaging 17.5 points per game along with 12.1 rebounds in 103 career appearances.

But he’s never quite gotten the shot in the pros to prove he belongs, having only played in 26 NBA games since the 2023-24 season.

If the Knicks are looking for a cheap flier on a young and physically gifted center, Brown may be exactly the player they need.

Knicks Are Under a Cap Crunch

The New York Knicks have one roster spot left, and not many resources to fill it with. Sure, they could look to go out and make a bigger splash, but owner James Dolan has forbidden the front office from going into the second apron.

“There’s certain things in the NBA that you’d have to be suicidal to do. One of them is the second apron. Cannot go into the second apron,” Dolan told WFAN radio host Craig Carton after the championship.

“I’ll write as big of a check as possible, but I can’t write a check that goes into the second apron.”

President Leon Rose has made it work, getting players back on discounted deals and other veteran minimums, but it’s made sure that the Knicks’ 13th man will have to be on a minimum contract.

Brown could be that player, and would round out New York’s roster nicely.