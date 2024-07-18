Knicks Urged to Sign Former Lakers 6th Man to Veteran Minimum Deal

The New York Knicks have arguably had the best offseason in the NBA. Landing Mikal Bridges in a blockbuster trade, re-signing OG Anunoby, and Jalen Brunson taking a massive pay cut in his extension, the Knicks have done it all.

But, just like other contending teams around the league, there’s always a way to improve. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report listed three players who could help them do that on veteran minimum contracts, including Lonnie Walker, who’s recently played for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

“Lonnie Walker IV has more than once appeared en route to a substantial pay raise, but it appears that bump will elude him once again. The Knicks should try capitalizing on his seemingly dry market. The chance to hold a prove-it campaign under the bright lights of the Big Apple while simultaneously joining the championship chase could sound awfully inviting.

“He is a quick-strike scorer who plays with great energy and jaw-dropping athleticism. His three-point shot comes and goes (35.6 percent for his career), but he’s a tough cover when he has it rolling,” Buckley wrote on July 18. “Backcourt backups aren’t necessarily a priority at the moment, but Walker’s scoring prowess would give him a chance to carve at least a semi-regular role in the rotation.”

Knicks Have Other Needs in Free Agency

The New York Knicks offseason has been impressive, but there’s a hole on the roster that hasn’t been addressed just yet. After losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Knicks need a backup center.

Ian Begley of SNY reported on July 8 that the Knicks have made calls about Walker Kessler to the Utah Jazz, indicating that they’re in the mix for a backup five.

“The Knicks had been in touch with Utah and had some interest in Walker Kessler, the big man, as a potential solution for them at the backup five,” Begley said on July 8.

That doesn’t mean that Walker couldn’t be a potential addition, but as currently constructed, the Knicks could be in the mix to land more of what they need instead of another guard. They also signed guard Cameron Payne to a one-year, $3.1 million deal on July 15, so their guard room is a bit crowded.

How Walker Would Help the Knicks

If the New York Knicks were to find a backup center and also pursue Walker, their roster might have an argument to be the best in the NBA. Walker is someone who can come off the bench and play real minutes for a team with championship aspirations.

Being used as an off-the-bench scorer and someone who can put up 3-point shots, Walker’s fit on the Knicks is clear. He’s also a competent defender and plays hard, something head coach Tom Thibodeau loves.

His athleticism is something that stands out in his game, and he’d fit in with guys like Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and others on the Knicks roster who play with energy.

There are bigger needs on the roster, but the 25-year-old could help make an impact, and on a veteran minimum deal, he’d be a great addition.