Thunder’s Sam Presti Reveals Little-Known Truth About Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Oklahoma City Thunder have become the NBA’s blueprint for building a championship contender, and general manager Sam Presti receives plenty of credit for making it happen. However, an interesting revelation about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander suggests Oklahoma City’s greatest success story wasn’t nearly as predictable as it might appear today.

According to ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon, Presti recently acknowledged that Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t initially among the most intriguing prospects on his scouting radar at Kentucky. Even more surprisingly, the Thunder executive admitted he never envisioned the extraordinary heights the future MVP would eventually reach.

Those comments reveal something important about Oklahoma City’s championship foundation. For all the praise Presti receives for recognizing talent before everyone else, his greatest accomplishment might actually involve recognizing something much simpler.

Thunder GM Sam Presti Reveals Surprising Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Scouting Story

MacMahon’s reporting detailed how Presti originally approached scouting a loaded Kentucky roster that eventually produced seven NBA players. Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t necessarily the player commanding the most attention when the college basketball season began.

“There was a list of guys to go see, and he wasn’t in the top half of that list coming into the season,” Presti told ESPN.

However, something kept happening during those scouting trips that gradually changed the Thunder executive’s evaluation.

“But it was funny because you go to see him so many times and he was always the most consistent player. … I thought that was pretty loud,” Presti explained.

That final observation might be the most revealing detail in MacMahon’s entire report.

Presti wasn’t describing a prospect who overwhelmed everyone with one spectacular performance. He was describing someone who consistently delivered while other players generated more attention.

There is a meaningful difference between identifying the most exciting player in a gym and identifying the player whose habits might eventually produce greatness.

Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t selected until the No. 11 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. Oklahoma City subsequently acquired him from the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2019 Paul George trade, a transaction that helped reshape the franchise’s future.

Sam Presti Admits Thunder Never Predicted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Rise

Perhaps the most fascinating revelation from MacMahon’s reporting was Presti’s willingness to acknowledge how much Gilgeous-Alexander exceeded expectations.

“No one could have anticipated what has transpired,” Presti told ESPN. “So I don’t want to make it sound like we knew any of that.”

That admission deserves more attention than it might initially receive.

NBA front offices are frequently judged as though identifying future superstars should be an exact science. When a player becomes an MVP, the executive who acquired him is often portrayed as someone who saw the entire journey unfolding years in advance.

Presti’s comments challenge that convenient narrative.

The Thunder didn’t necessarily acquire Gilgeous-Alexander knowing they had a future face of the NBA. They acquired a promising young player whose consistency suggested there was considerably more room to grow.

And rather than demanding immediate superstardom, Oklahoma City gave him the opportunity to develop into the player he eventually became.

That distinction is especially important for Thunder fans watching the franchise attempt to sustain its success. Oklahoma City’s organizational advantage isn’t simply collecting talented players. It’s recognizing qualities that can translate into long-term growth and creating an environment where those qualities flourish.

MacMahon’s reporting ultimately offers a reminder that even the NBA’s most respected executives cannot predict everything.

Presti didn’t need to foresee every MVP award, historic performance or championship moment to make the right decision.

He needed to recognize a young player who kept showing up, kept improving and kept giving evaluators reasons to believe.

Years later, that once-overlooked consistency has become the foundation of Oklahoma City’s success.

And perhaps the biggest lesson from Presti’s admission is that the Thunder’s greatest personnel decision wasn’t built on certainty.

It was built on recognizing potential before anyone knew just how far it could go.