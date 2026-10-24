Is Desmond Bane Playing Tonight? Why Magic Star Scored 0 First-Half Points

The Orlando Magic have an impressive starting lineup.

It’s led by their big three of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane.

On Friday night, though, Bane was off the pace. His impact was non-existent in the first half of the Magic’s home matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Banchero had 12 points at the break. Wagner and Jalen Suggs each had nine.

Bane seemed like he wasn’t even playing.

Is Desmond Bane Playing Tonight?

Yes, Desmond Bane is active and healthy and playing on Friday night for the Magic against the Timberwolves.

He just scored 0 points in the first half.

It was a brutal showing for Bane, who spent a lot of time on the court but didn’t find the basket in the first half.

Why Didn’t Desmond Bane Score in the First Half?

Desmond Bane didn’t score in the first half because he couldn’t make a single shot.

He was 0-for-5 from the field, including 0-for-4 from 3-point range. He wasn’t in attack mode. Bane only attempted one 2-pointer, and he didn’t get to the foul line.

Bane didn’t even make many other contributions. He had two rebounds and one turnover.

It was tough, because Bane played 17 minutes. Some would say he was just out there getting his cardio work in.

Desmond Bane Stats

Bane got his season off to an OK start in the season opener on Wednesday, although the Magic lost that game 132-125.

He had 18 points that night, but he was just at 33% from the floor, including 3-for-10 from 3-point range.

Bane added five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the first game of the season.

Desmond Bane Trade

The reason this matters even more is because the Magic gave up a ton to get Bane in a trade before last season.

They sent four unprotected first-round picks, as well as a 2029 first-round pick swap, to the Grizzlies with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony to acquire Bane.

Bane is under contract through the 2028-29 season. The Magic are hoping that he can turn around this cold shooting start to put Orlando in position to contend in the Eastern Conference this season.