The Orlando Magic have moved from showing interest in Kevin Porter Jr. to working toward a deal.

The free agent guard is finalizing a two-year contract with Orlando, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Nov. 25. His agent, Sam Permut of Roc Nation, supplied the news.

“Free agent guard Kevin Porter Jr. is finalizing a two-year contract to sign with the Orlando Magic, Sam Permut of Roc Nation tells ESPN,” Charania wrote.

The report puts Orlando in position to add a proven scorer and passer after Porter’s exit from the Milwaukee Bucks. It also gives the Magic a potential answer to their search for more help in the backcourt.

Magic Move Toward Kevin Porter Jr. Deal After Denver Meetings

Orlando faced competition for Kevin Porter Jr.. Charania also reported that the 26-year-old met with the Denver Nuggets before meeting with the Magic earlier this week, according to Hoops Wire.

Both teams had sought backcourt depth and discussed potential deals with Porter. Orlando conducted extensive due diligence during the process, Charania reported.

The agreement would follow several days of public interest. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto identified the Magic and Nuggets as suitors Nov. 23.

Porter averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for Milwaukee last season, Scotto noted. That production gives Orlando a reason to see him as more than an extra body for the bench.

He led Milwaukee in assists per game and ranked second in scoring, according to The Associated Press. Those rankings underline how much responsibility he carried when he was healthy enough to play.

His passing could help create shots when the offense stalls, while his scoring could aid the team when opponents force the ball away from Orlando’s leading threats.

Kevin Porter Jr.’s Availability Adds a Question for Orlando

Porter’s recent production came in a shortened season. Injuries limited him to 38 games in 2025-26, as Heavy previously detailed.

Milwaukee waived him Oct. 19. He recorded three triple-doubles during his two seasons with the Bucks, per the team.

For Orlando, the new task would be finding combinations that let Porter handle the ball without crowding the players already generating offense, with a productive stint in Milwaukee giving him a case for minutes.

Orlando’s 116-96 loss to the Washington Wizards on Nov. 22 offered a recent example of its offensive struggles. Paolo Banchero remained out with a sprained ankle, while Jalen Suggs shot 2-for-11.

One poor game won’t establish Porter’s fit. But a guard who can generate his own offense and find teammates would give Orlando another way to build its rotation while managing absences.