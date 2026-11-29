Could the Orlando Magic trade Wendell Carter Jr. to the Golden State Warriors for Kristaps Porzingis? One NBA reporter thinks it’s possible.

Porzingis is currently not playing for the Warriors, as he is away from the team, and the team is not paying him.

The Latvian big man is making $19.5 million this season, with a $20.5 million salary for next year, with only $3 million guaranteed. Since he is not being paid right now due to being away from the Warriors, Porzingis has been viewed as a salary-matching piece in a trade, since another team could dump a contract on Golden State, allowing the Warriors to get a player who can actually play on the court for a player like Porzingis, who may never play again.

Could that team be the Magic?

Trade Pitch Sees Wendell Carter Jr. Swapped for Kristaps Porzingis

In a theoretical trade pitch, NBA reporter Marc Stein theorized that the Magic could swap Carter and his $18.1 million salary this year for Porzingis.

“Wendell Carter Jr. has been mentioned as a Warriors target. And the reason is, he has a salary under $20MM. He would immediately become a frontcourt upgrade for the Warriors based on what they have now. And Orlando is a team that has payroll concerns. We know the Magic have to shed salary. I think Orlando’s preference would most likely be to trade Jalen Suggs if they could. But the market for Jalen Suggs, given the particulars and size of his contract and all of his recent injury issues, that’s not an easy trade to make. The Magic are known as a team that needs to shed money, so theoretically that’s where you get a match where you say ‘Okay, Orlando could really use the Porzingis contract because if they trade Wendell Carter to Golden State, they could buy Porzingis out and realize a lot of financial savings,’ but generally speaking, teams that are talking to the Warriors want Golden State to sweeten trade offers with draft picks,” Stein said (via Hoops Rumors).

“The Magic aren’t just going to trade Wendell Carter Jr. to the Warriors, they would want draft compensation and the Warriors have to decide, ‘Do we want to put draft compensation into an in-season deal?’ or ‘Do we want to keep all our draft compensation for maybe off-season swings that might be more grandiose?’ The Porzingis contract does hold appeal and it should hold appeal to teams that are facing financial troubles because he’s making $20MM this season, only $3MM next season is guaranteed, but more importantly than all that, the rumbles are that he’s open to a buyout. So if you’re team X, you trade for that contract and you buy him out, you’ve probably saved yourself millions and millions of dollars. But still, even saying all that, it’s easier said than done for a trade to materialize.”

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Wendell Carter Jr. Contract

Carter makes $18 million this season, followed by a $19.5 million salary for next season. He also has another season at $21 million, but that’s a team option.

Though Carter is not an elite player by any means, he can at least stay healthy and be on the court, something that the Warriors can use right now given that Porzingis isn’t playing at all.

This season, Carter is averaging 12.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for the Magic, who have been rumored to consider making a trade to shake things up. The Magic have started the season with just an 8-10 record, so the team has to be looking at ways to change up their lineup, which could include trading away Carter to another team.