Magic star Paolo Banchero has missed nearly the entire season after suffering a “low-grade right high ankle sprain” in Orlando’s second game of the season on Oct.24.

The Magic have weathered the storm in Banchero’s absence, holding an 8-10 record, good for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Positive Injury Update from Banchero

On Sunday, Banchero provided a positive update on his recovery in a story by the Orlando Sentinel’s Jason Beede. The fifth-year forward said he’s “right on schedule,” adding that, “I feel like I’m in a good spot,” and “It’s healing really fast and really well,” according to Beede.

Banchero came out of the gate looking to make a statement in Orlando’s season opener. He scored 35 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. He also dished out 10 assists and grabbed seven rebounds in the Magic’s 132-125 loss to the Hawks.

Many around the league questioned Banchero’s fit alongside fellow forward Franz Wagner on the offensive end of the floor. Concerns about their overlapping skill sets and similar playing styles made this season potentially a referendum on whether the two were long-term fits in Orlando. Both have been inconsistent shooters and dealt with injuries, missing significant time over the past few seasons.

Has Banchero Reached His Ceiling?

Banchero, a one-time All-Star back in his second season, also hasn’t made the linear progression many expected from the former No.1 overall pick.

Last season, Banchero averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 72 games for the Magic. He shot 45.9% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range. The season before, he averaged a career-high 25.9 points, along with 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc. However, he appeared in just 46 games. During his lone All-Star season, Banchero averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 45.5% shooting from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range in 80 games.

The Magic will continue to try to stay afloat without Banchero in a competitive Eastern Conference while hoping to get their star back sooner rather than later.