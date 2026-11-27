On Wednesday, the Orlando Magic officially signed Kevin Porter Jr. for the rest of the season. Porter became a free agent before the season began after the Milwaukee Bucks released him.

In an interview with The Orlando Sentinel’s Jason Beede, Magic president Jeff Weltman explained the decision Weltman did their due diligence because of the 27-year-old guard’s past.

“We tried to set up a very thorough process so we could try to understand where Kevin was in his life (and) what he had been through,” Weltman said. “Was he working to earn the opportunity? Had he been trying to do the self-work to make himself the person that he wants to be for his wife and for his daughter?”

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Weltman believes Porter earned the opportunity to play in the NBA again. He feels confident about the work the player has put in over the years, and they did a lot of background work on him.

In 38 games for the Bucks last season, Porter averaged 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.2 steals.

Kevin Porter Jr.’s History of Controversy

In his lone season at USC, Kevin Porter Jr. was suspended for two games due to “personal conduct issues,” as reported by ESPN.

Porter had a promising rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he began his second season by getting arrested on a weapons charge, which was later dismissed.

Before playing a single game during the 2020-21 season, Porter got into an argument with general manager Koby Altman for moving his locker room after Taurean Prince arrived via trade. The Cavaliers traded him to the Houston Rockets three days after the incident.

In Houston, Porter was better on the court, but he still faced some controversy. He violated COVID-19 protocols in his debut season. He also had an argument with assistant coach John Lucas during the 2021-22 campaign and was suspended for one game.

Porter’s tenure with the Rockets ended in the summer of 2023, when he was arrested in New York City for assaulting then-girlfriend and former WNBA player, Kysre Gondrezick. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless assault and a second-degree harassment violation, as per The Athletic.

During his time with the LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks in the past two seasons, Porter has avoided any issues on and off the court.

Kevin Porter Jr. Got Married in September

As mentioned by Jeff Weltman earlier, Kevin Porter Jr. has been working on himself to be better for his family.

Porter announced in September that he got married to his girlfriend, Tee Janay, and the couple has a daughter together.

According to his Instagram posts, Porter and Janay have been together since 2024. She started appearing on his social media after his stint with PAOK in Greece.