The Orlando Magic have a chance to witness franchise history on Wednesday, November 18.

Desmond Bane enters Orlando’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers one game away from setting a franchise 3-point shooting record.

The veteran guard has made at least three 3-pointers in eight consecutive games, tying the longest such streak in Magic history.

Former Orlando All-Star Rashard Lewis holds the record alongside Bane.

The Magic confirmed the milestone in their official game preview Wednesday afternoon.

A ninth straight game with three or more made 3-pointers would give Bane sole possession of the record.

Magic’s Desmond Bane Closing in on Rashard Lewis’ Record

Bane’s outside shooting has become an important part of Orlando’s recent turnaround.

The Magic have won four straight games after a difficult start to the season. Three of those victories came on the road, including Monday’s 115-105 win over the Boston Celtics.

Bane scored a team-high 24 points in that victory, including 15 in the fourth quarter.

He helped Orlando outscore Boston 40-28 in the final period. The Magic handed the Celtics their first home loss of the season.

Bane’s shooting streak also comes as Orlando changes its offensive approach under head coach Sean Sweeney.

According to NBA.com’s recent power rankings, the Magic have increased their share of field-goal attempts from 3-point range from 38.6% last season to 47.9% this year.

The jump has created more chances for perimeter shooters.

Bane, acquired from Memphis in 2025, has spent much of his career establishing himself as a dangerous outside threat.

Now he has a chance to take a record from Lewis, who earned two All-Star selections during his time in Orlando.

Desmond Bane Has Major Test Against 76ers

Breaking the record won’t come easily.

Philadelphia enters Wednesday with a 12-3 record, the best mark in the Eastern Conference.

The 76ers feature Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James and Joel Embiid, giving Orlando a difficult test on both ends of the floor.

The Magic are also dealing with injuries.

Paolo Banchero remains sidelined with an illness and a right high ankle sprain. Jonathan Isaac, Izaiyah Nelson and Noah Penda are also unavailable.

That puts more pressure on Bane and the team’s remaining offensive options.

Orlando has compensated with better defense during its winning streak.

Over the last four games, the Magic have posted the NBA’s third-best defensive rating at 105.9. They have also allowed a league-low 28.5 points in the paint per game during that stretch.

The Magic enter Wednesday at 6-7, with a chance to climb back to .500.

For Bane, the stakes include a place in the organization’s record book.

Three more made 3-pointers against Philadelphia would put him alone atop the franchise’s consecutive-games list.