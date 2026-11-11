Darius Acuff Jr. Sends Honest Message Amid Kings’ 1-10 Start

Darius Acuff Jr. expressed frustration when he was asked how much the Kings’ 1-10 start is weighing on him. This question was asked following the Kings’ 107-100 loss to the Orlando Magic. Underdog NBA reported that Acuff said, “A lot. I’m not a loser… I don’t know what to do, man. I feel like we are trying as a whole; we’re just not coming out with a win. 1-10 just doesn’t sound right”. Acuff has been doing his part and performing every game.

Darius Acuff Jt. is the Real Deal

Getty SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Darius Acuff Jr. #5 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center on November 06, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Acuff has been everything that the Kings could’ve asked for and more. As a rookie, Acuff is averaging 25.9 points and 7.4 assists per game. Those are outstanding stats for a first-year player. He has the ultimate green light to shoot as much as he wants, and he has been taking advantage of it. Every night, it seems like this kid is putting up huge numbers and doing everything he can just to keep them in games.

Acuff is fast, has a tight handle, and has good vision. Not many people talk about his passing ability because they just look at how many shots he shoots. However, he does get his teammates involved; it just seems like every time he passes, they miss shots. He has a very high IQ and is an explosive scorer. There is a reason he is currently third in the Rookie of the Year race behind Cam Boozer and Yaxel Lendeborg.

The Frustration of Losing

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 02: Darius Acuff Jr. #5 of the Sacramento Kings celebrates a three point shot during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on November 02, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

He has every right to feel the way he does about dropping these games. Acuff is doing his part and isn’t receiving enough help from many of the others. Zach LaVine provides some scoring, and Domantas Sabonis helps out a bit. Outside of those three players, they are not getting enough production from anyone else. It must feel frustrating as a rookie to be the one who has to carry the load and still lose games. Especially when you’ve been winning at every level.

Acuff is having an impressive year, and he is showcasing all of his talent. This was a team with virtually no expectations at all. This team is also dealing with injuries, and they are not fully healthy. But even a fully healthy team may not win many games. This is a team that is now looking to the future, one led by Acuff. His frustrations are valid, and as the person leading the team in points, he is able to feel how he wants. No one likes losing. For a lot of these rookies, it gets hard to get used to it after winning on every level.