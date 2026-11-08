Domantas Sabonis Suddenly Pops Up on Injury Report

Domantas Sabonis is dealing with left knee soreness. Underdog NBA has reported that Sabonis has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Miami Heat. Missing Sabonis is big, especially against a team with two really good rebounders.

Domantas Sabonis Tops the League

Getty SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center on October 25, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Sabonis currently leads the whole NBA in rebounds per game at 14.6. He is also a very good offensive rebounder, getting 4.3 offensive rebounds per game. That is a lot of second-chance opportunities for a struggling Kings team. Against a team that has Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo, rebounding is going to be very important.

Sabonis is also the best passer in Sacramento, averaging six assists per game as a center. He is able to get his teammates easy shots. If Sabonis doesn’t play, the Kings will need to find playmaking and rebounding from someone else. They have been having frontcourt injuries throughout the start of the season and are undermanned in the frontcourt.

Who Will Step Up

Getty SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Sacramento Kings is guarded by Taylor Hendricks #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center on October 25, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Sacramento will need Darius Acuff Jr. to have another big game without Sabonis. He has shown the capability of carrying the load on offense. Sabonis also makes it easier for Acuff to get his shots off by setting him good screens. They have a really good pick-and-roll game, and now they will need to find production from another center if Sabonis can’t go.

Both the Heat and the Kings have been struggling to start the season. Sabonis being questionable is a big thing for Sacramento. That is the league’s leading rebounder, and they might have to play without him. Acuff may need to have one of his biggest games in order to give the Kings a chance without their star center.