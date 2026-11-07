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Kings Get Domantas Sabonis Update Amid Darius Acuff Concerns

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Sacramento Kings looks on against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome on October 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Sacramento Kings have received a new account of the relationship between Domantas Sabonis and rookie Darius Acuff Jr..

Sabonis’ future has come under scrutiny as the Kings hand Acuff a large offensive role. But ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Friday, Nov. 6, that people in Sacramento reject the suggestion of a personal feud.

The distinction is key for a franchise that could move its veteran center before the trade deadline.

ESPN Reports Positive Sabonis-Acuff Relationship

San Antonio Spurs v Sacramento Kings
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Darius Acuff Jr. #5 high fives Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Sacramento Kings during their game against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at Golden 1 Center on November 06, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

In a report with Tim MacMahon, Windhorst wrote that Sabonis has made an effort to support Acuff. Team sources said the three-time All-Star likes the rookie and respects his scoring ability.

Windhorst’s conclusion was direct: any perceived feud between the two players “is a nonstory.”

That does not mean the offense has been easy to manage.

At the time of ESPN’s report, Acuff was taking 23.6 shots per game. Sabonis averaged 8.6 attempts, his lowest mark since his rookie season. The difference has fueled questions about whether their roles fit Sacramento’s plans.

Earlier in the week, Heavy’s Sean Deveney noted that Sabonis was unhappy with the direction of the team and his reduced involvement alongside Acuff.

Deveney later clarified the nature of that concern during an appearance on Sactown Sports.

“I never said that there’s beef or anything between these guys,” Deveney said.

His distinction was between competing priorities, not a dispute between teammates. ESPN’s latest reporting adds that Sabonis has made an effort to help Acuff succeed.

Kings Still Have a Domantas Sabonis Trade Decision

San Antonio Spurs v Sacramento Kings
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs is guarded by Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Golden 1 Center on November 06, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A healthy relationship doesn’t settle what Sacramento should do next.

Windhorst wrote that a trade could benefit both Sabonis and the Kings. He also raised questions about the futures of veterans Malik Monk and Zach LaVine.

Sabonis, 30, remains a productive rebounder and passer. Acuff, 19, has quickly become Sacramento’s main scoring option. The franchise must decide whether that partnership suits its longer-term plans.

Friday’s game against San Antonio showed both players contributing. Acuff finished with 22 points and eight assists. Sabonis added 17 points and 12 rebounds in a 124-109 defeat.

The loss dropped Sacramento to 1-8. It was another rough night for a club looking for a fresh direction.

No trade was announced, and Windhorst didn’t report fresh negotiations involving Sabonis.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Kings Get Domantas Sabonis Update Amid Darius Acuff Concerns

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