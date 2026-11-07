Kings Get Domantas Sabonis Update Amid Darius Acuff Concerns

The Sacramento Kings have received a new account of the relationship between Domantas Sabonis and rookie Darius Acuff Jr..

Sabonis’ future has come under scrutiny as the Kings hand Acuff a large offensive role. But ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Friday, Nov. 6, that people in Sacramento reject the suggestion of a personal feud.

The distinction is key for a franchise that could move its veteran center before the trade deadline.

ESPN Reports Positive Sabonis-Acuff Relationship

In a report with Tim MacMahon, Windhorst wrote that Sabonis has made an effort to support Acuff. Team sources said the three-time All-Star likes the rookie and respects his scoring ability.

Windhorst’s conclusion was direct: any perceived feud between the two players “is a nonstory.”

That does not mean the offense has been easy to manage.

At the time of ESPN’s report, Acuff was taking 23.6 shots per game. Sabonis averaged 8.6 attempts, his lowest mark since his rookie season. The difference has fueled questions about whether their roles fit Sacramento’s plans.

Earlier in the week, Heavy’s Sean Deveney noted that Sabonis was unhappy with the direction of the team and his reduced involvement alongside Acuff.

Deveney later clarified the nature of that concern during an appearance on Sactown Sports.

“I never said that there’s beef or anything between these guys,” Deveney said.

His distinction was between competing priorities, not a dispute between teammates. ESPN’s latest reporting adds that Sabonis has made an effort to help Acuff succeed.

Kings Still Have a Domantas Sabonis Trade Decision

A healthy relationship doesn’t settle what Sacramento should do next.

Windhorst wrote that a trade could benefit both Sabonis and the Kings. He also raised questions about the futures of veterans Malik Monk and Zach LaVine.

Sabonis, 30, remains a productive rebounder and passer. Acuff, 19, has quickly become Sacramento’s main scoring option. The franchise must decide whether that partnership suits its longer-term plans.

Friday’s game against San Antonio showed both players contributing. Acuff finished with 22 points and eight assists. Sabonis added 17 points and 12 rebounds in a 124-109 defeat.

The loss dropped Sacramento to 1-8. It was another rough night for a club looking for a fresh direction.

No trade was announced, and Windhorst didn’t report fresh negotiations involving Sabonis.