Kings Rookie Approaches Michael Jordan Scoring Territory

The Sacramento Kings keep losing.

But Darius Acuff Jr. keeps putting his name beside some of basketball’s greats.

The 19-year-old scored 29 points in Tuesday’s 107-100 loss to the Orlando Magic. He made four 3-pointers as Sacramento fell to 1-10.

That brought Acuff to 288 points through his first 11 games.

According to The Associated Press, that is the most by a rookie through the first 11 games of a season since Michael Jordan scored 289 in 1984.

One point separates those two starts.

Acuff has given Sacramento something to build around during a season that has had few wins.

Darius Acuff Adds Michael Jordan Benchmark to Rookie Run

Acuff arrived at Tuesday’s game with a few notable performances behind him.

As Heavy previously reported, he scored 32 points with 10 assists against Miami on Sunday. That gave him four 30-point games through his first 10 NBA appearances.

Sactown Sports’ Frankie Cartoscelli identified six others who reached that mark: Wilt Chamberlain, Terry Dischinger, George Mikan, Walt Bellamy, Elvin Hayes and Bernard King.

Acuff has supplied passing along with the scoring. He recorded 22 points and 12 assists against the Lakers before finishing with 22 points and eight assists against San Antonio.

He also scored 38 points at Memphis earlier this season. His nine 3-pointers in that game tied the NBA rookie record, as Heavy previously reported.

His next two games produced 61 more points, pushing his opening scoring total into territory no rookie had reached since Jordan.

Sacramento has asked its teenage guard to carry a large share of the offense. He has answered with production that deserves attention even as the losses pile up.

Dwyane Wade Backs Kings’ Decision to Build Around Darius Acuff

Acuff’s workload has drawn scrutiny.

Dwyane Wade sees a rationale for Sacramento to keep trusting him.

In comments on his podcast, the Hall of Famer defended Acuff’s aggressive approach and urged a broader view of his value.

“Let’s talk about the fact that they got somebody that they can build around,” Wade said.

Wade argued that a guard who earns respect around the league can change how other players view an organization. He also expects Acuff to grow more comfortable with his shots as he learns the NBA game.

That development is key for Sacramento, as the Kings need their young guard to turn these early performances into dependable offense over a full season.

Tuesday offered another scoring mark, but Sacramento still left without a home victory.

The Kings are 0-6 at Golden 1 Center.

Acuff’s next chance comes Friday against Portland.