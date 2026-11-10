Devin Booker Shares Honest Assessment of Victor Wembanyama

On Monday, the San Antonio Spurs dominated the Phoenix Suns to extend their winning streak to nine games.

Victor Wembanyama led the way with 40 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and nine blocks in just 25 minutes. He went 15-for-19 from the field, made two 3-point shots, and was 8-for-10 from the free-throw line.

The Spurs were up by as many as 34 points in their 122-96 win. Devin Booker had 32 points, two rebounds, and four assists for the Suns.

Devin Booker on Victor Wembanyama

Speaking to reporters after the game, Devin Booker was in awe of Victor Wembanyama’s performance. He acknowledged that Wembanyama was doing what was expected of him, but he pointed out his natural feel for the game.

“It’s something like we’ve never seen before,” Booker said via James Jackson of The Athletic. “I don’t want to say he’s doing what he’s supposed to do, because there’s people close to his size and stature that haven’t been able to move like he does and remain healthy. He can handle the ball, but his instincts for the game are off the charts, too.”

According to Stathead, it was the third time in Wembanyama’s career that he had at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in under 26 minutes. The only other player to accomplish the feat was Patrick Ewing, who did it just once in his legendary career.

Wembanyama and Anthony Davis are the only players over the last 10 seasons to have multiple 40-point, 10-rebound, five-block games. He also tied Steph Curry for most games ever with 40-point games in under 30 minutes, as per StatMuse.

What’s Next for the Spurs?

The San Antonio Spurs improve to 9-2 for the season. They are second in the Western Conference standings, just behind the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Spurs are set to end their four-game road trip on Wednesday against the struggling Chicago Bulls at the United Center. They then welcome the Golden State Warriors at the First Bank Center on Friday in an NBA Cup group-stage game.

It’s a battle between two of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. The Spurs are on a nine-game winning streak, while the Warriors have won eight in a row.