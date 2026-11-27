The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time this season. And what better time for both teams to meet than now.

The Spurs and Lakers enter Friday’s NBA Cup game as the top two seeds in the Western Conference, with L.A. holding a razor-thin 0.5 game lead after taking down the Utah Jazz on Monday and with the Spurs losing Wednesday’s game to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Will Spurs Get Their Star Guard Back Tonight?

There are plenty of intriguing storylines surrounding tonight’s early-season marquee matchup, and one of them has to do with injury updates. While the Lakers are set to welcome back star guard Austin Reaves, the Spurs are hoping for the same news with Dylan Harper, their 20-year-old two-way star who hasn’t played in 10 days because of hip strain.

According to Spurs reporter Matt Guzman, Harper, one of the NBA’s rapidly ascending stars, participated in shootaround Friday morning after being upgraded to questionable on the injury report that was released Thursday evening.

“#Spurs went to film as soon as media was allowed on the court this morning, and by time we had spoken to Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper still hadn’t come back out, but he did participate today,” Spurs reporter Matt Guzman wrote in an X post.

Said Spurs guard Stephon Castle, who recorded 20 points, six rebounds and nine assists in Wednesday’s loss: “I don’t know how much I can say, but he looked pretty good.”

The Spurs understand this is a high-stakes matchup and would love to have Harper back on the court, but, of course, nothing is above the health of a player. San Antonio will likely monitor Harper in the hours leading up to tip-off before making a decision on his playing status tonight.

Harper, who was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, immediately flourished after being inserted into the starting lineup this season. The young guard is averaging San 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting above 50 percent from the field, the kind of efficiency that is completely uncommon for players of his age and experience level.

San Antonio Understands the Stakes

While the Spurs are the defending Western Conference champions, yes, this early-season game is meaningful.

“Especially knowing what the standings are,” Castle, 22, said at Friday’s shootaround, “this is a very big game for us. I feel like if we handle business tonight, we’ll be one step closer.”

Make no mistake. This contest will also be plenty about individual matchups, starting on the perimeter between Castle and star counterpart Luka Doncic, who is among the early frontrunners for the NBA MVP award.

“He plays at his own pace,” Castle said of Doncic, who is leading the league in scoring at 36.6 points per game. “It’s hard to speed him up. When he gets to certain spots on the floor, if you’re not disciplined, that’s where (he) really hurts you.”

Down low, it will be a battle between 7’5” Victor Wembanyama and 7’2” Walker Kessler, who could only give a straightforward response when asked about the Spurs superstar.

“Unprecedented, the kind of player he is,” said Kessler, who was acquired in a seismic sign-and-trade in the offseason. “He’s a lot stronger than he actually looks. He plays with a lot more physicality now. A lot more confidence. He’s putting up some crazy numbers … it’ll be a good challenge for us.”