The San Antonio Spurs found themselves struggling in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers. This was a huge game for both teams; the winner would get to punch their ticket to the NBA Cup knockout round. The Spurs only had 25 points with just over four minutes left in the first half. They were down by as many as 20 points in the first half and, at one point, were 0/10 from three, Lakers would end up taking a 54-38 lead into halftime.

Spurs Overcome 20-Point Deficit to Eliminate Lakers from NBA Cup

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX – NOVEMBER 27: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs blocks shot of jared Vanderbilt #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup group stage game at Frost Bank Center on November 27, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

As bad as the first half was for the Spurs, they found themselves fighting back in the 3rd quarter. San Antonio started mounting a run that Los Angeles struggled to stop. The Spurs started doing it on both ends of the floor; their stops allowed the offense to get going. Stephon Castle was the most consistent player for San Antonio all night, scoring 26 points and adding nine assists while shooting 10/15 and making four threes. He even hit two big threes late in the game that helped extend the Spurs’ lead and made it hard for the Lakers to have a comeback of their own.

Victor Wembanyama had 25 points, 16 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 blocks. It wasn’t very efficient, but he was everywhere on both ends of the floor. His stellar defense and offensive rebounding were crucial to the Spurs completing their comeback. Dylan Harper came off the bench for the first time this season as he was returning from injury and added 14 points. This comeback was led by Castle and Wembanyama. Carter Bryant’s stats don’t pop out, but this comeback doesn’t happen without his energy and effort. The Spurs are now headed to the knockout round of the NBA Cup.

San Antonio’s Comeback Sets Up Knockout Round Opportunity

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX – NOVEMBER 27: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers tries to prevent Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs from getting a pass in the first quarter of an Emirates NBA Cup group stage game at Frost Bank Center on November 27, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

The Spurs are now back in the knockout round of the NBA Cup. They made it last season and found themselves in the championship game, where they fell to the New York Knicks. Now they will have an opportunity to try to win it this time. They will be facing the Dallas Mavericks in the quarterfinals on December 4th. This is another rivalry game that could end up being another classic.

From being down 20 and looking out of it to a miracle comeback. The Spurs will now have their shot at the NBA Cup again. They will start with a quarterfinals matchup with in-state rival Dallas Mavericks. San Antonio has been good since starting 0-2. Dallas is on a heater right now and looks like they figured it out. This could be an instant classic that comes down to the wire. San Antonio showed a lot of fight in their 20-point comeback that they will need going forward.