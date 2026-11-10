Spurs Guard Joins Historic Club With Michael Jordan And Magic Johnson

San Antonio Spurs guard made history by joining an exclusive historic club with all-time greats Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

San Antonio Spurs sophomore guard Dylan Harper joined Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson in NBA history as one of the few players under 6-foot-10 to record at least 1,000 points and 300 assists while shooting over 50% from the field in their first 80 career games.

He reached the milestone on Monday, during a 122-96 win against the Phoenix Suns, where he scored 17 points with five rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes while shooting 7-of-10 from the field.

Without the height restriction, Harper becomes just the sixth player ever to hit those marks in his first 80 games, joining Jordan, Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Brad Daugherty, and Ben Simmons.

In addition, Harper joined Robinson and Duncan as the only players in Spurs history to reach 1,000 career points while shooting at least 50% from the field.

Notably, Dylan’s father is Ron Harper, who won multiple NBA championships playing alongside Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls. Because of this close family relationship, Dylan has grown up around Jordan and even playfully refers to him as “Uncle Jordan”

Victor Wembanyama Praised Dylan Harper After Historic Feat

Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama was all praise for Dylan Harper after the game, calling him “unstoppable” as soon as he got to the court.

“When he gets to his game, when he gets to his game spot, he’s unstoppable,” Wembanyama said after the game. “If he wants to take this leap so early, great for us.”

Now a starter, Harper averages 18.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game in 11 games during the 2026-2027 NBA season for the Spurs. The team won nine straight games, including the one against Phoenix.

Last season, Wemby expressed great admiration for Harper. The Spurs superstar said he wants to play alongside Harper for a very long time.

“I have zero doubt that if there was a redraft today we would take him. He’s so good, so composed…I’m so happy that Dylan is super young and can be there for years and years because I want to share the court with him for as long as possible.”

Wembanyama Is Happy With Superb Teamwork Of The Spurs

Wembanyama, Harper and the Spurs have been on a roll recently and it is because of their synergy, Wemby said.

“We’re playing the right way, we’re playing with and for each other, this is the basketball I like,” Wemby said after beating the Suns.

The Spurs have firmly established themselves as the leading favorites to win the 2026-2027 NBA Championship following their run to the NBA Finals last season.

After dropping their first two games, Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson’s squad has backed up the hype with a nine-game winning streak to sit near the top of the Western Conference.

Wembanyama is anchoring the surge with MVP-caliber production, including a 52-point, 24-rebound outing against Dallas and a 40-point, nine-block performance against Phoenix, while thriving alongside a deep, versatile rotation featuring De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Harper.