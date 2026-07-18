Tyrese Haliburton Fuels LeBron James-to-76ers Buzz With ‘Year 76’ Jab

LeBron James’ unresolved free agency became an immediate talking point Thursday when he joined Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton for a live “Mind the Game” show at Fanatics Fest in New York. Haliburton tested the boundaries early, and one sarcastic question soon gave Philadelphia 76ers fans another detail to dissect.

“What are you going on, what is this… Year 76?” Haliburton asked as James prepares for his 24th NBA season.

The line sent the crowd into laughter. On the surface, Haliburton appeared to exaggerate the incredible length of James’ career. Yet his oddly specific choice of 76 carried a possible second meaning as Philadelphia continues its public pursuit of the 22-time All-Star.

Haliburton Put James on the Spot About Free Agency

Haliburton had already tried to get an answer about James’ next team earlier in the program. James quickly reminded his co-host that they had established a boundary before taking the stage, Yahoo reports.

“We literally talked about this in the back, Tyrese,” James said during the live recording.

“OK, my fault, my fault,” Haliburton replied before agreeing to “leave it alone.”

That interaction made the later “Year 76” remark much more interesting. Haliburton did not explain whether the number represented anything beyond a longevity joke, nor did he claim to know where James plans to sign. Still, the delivery gave fans enough ambiguity to connect it to the Sixers. That possibility gave the crowd’s reaction an added layer.

The moment does not confirm Philadelphia as James’ choice. It does, however, add an unexpected wrinkle to a free agency race that already includes a visible recruiting campaign from the franchise and its stars.

Philadelphia Has Emerged as a Serious James Suitor

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant recently strengthened the Sixers’ case while discussing James’ options. Durant leaned toward a reunion with the Cleveland Cavaliers but made clear that Philadelphia remains firmly involved.

“I wish I knew. … In my heart of hearts, if I had to choose one, I would say Cleveland,” Durant said. “But Philly got a big chance, too.”

The recruiting effort has included outreach from Joel Embiid, while Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey have also contacted James directly. Sixers basketball operations president Mike Gansey has openly acknowledged the organization’s interest, Yahoo reports.

“We’ve had conversations with [James’ agent] Rich [Paul], really since the Jaylen trade,” Gansey said. “LeBron and his camp have kept quiet, and there has been speculation for different teams. But we’d obviously love to have LeBron. I respect the heck out of him. In my opinion, he’s the best player of all time.”

The Sixers’ push extends beyond their current players and front office. Bob Myers, president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, recently appeared on Paul and Max Kellerman’s podcast. Myers argued that Philadelphia offers James the “best chance to win” next season.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Philadelphia stands among the leading contenders alongside Cleveland and the Miami Heat. Golden State has joined the chase as well, with Stephen Curry saying, “hopefully it happens.”

Against that backdrop, Haliburton’s choice of “Year 76” landed differently than an ordinary age joke. Whether intentional or coincidental, the remark gave the growing James-to-Philadelphia conversation one more reason to continue.