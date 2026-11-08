Victor Wembanyama Dominates Blazers With Season-Best Scoring Feat

Victor Wembanyama set a season-best mark in the San Antonio Spurs’ 125-101 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Wembanyama scored 29 points in 24 minutes of play. According to Statmuse, that is the most points scored in under 25 minutes this season. This was a performance that adds to his MVP case so far.

Victor Wembanyama Continues Monster Play

Getty PORTLAND, OREGON – NOVEMBER 07: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after being fouled by Chris Youngblood #11 (not pictured) of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Moda Center on November 07, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Wembanyama finished the game with 29 points and seven rebounds on 9-for-13 shooting. He also converted on three of his six three-point attempts, as his shooting has been improving over the last couple of games. Wembanyama shot nine free throws and made eight of them. He has been playing like a man possessed during the Spurs’ eight-game win streak.

His 29 points in 24 minutes was impressive because it showed how dominant he was. He has been destroying teams in the paint over the eight games. He’s constantly catching lobs and dunking or getting fouled and shooting a lot of free-throws. These are the types of performances that can win him the MVP.

San Antonio Spurs Win Streak

Getty PORTLAND, OREGON – NOVEMBER 07: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on November 07, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

The Spurs are on a roll right now and everything is clicking. They’re also starting to shoot the ball better. San Antonio also isn’t shooting as many threes, instead, they are attacking the paint way more and playing inside out. The Spurs gave so many players that can get to the rim starting with Wembanyama. They are able to throw him lobs that not even other centers can get.

Wembanyama has looked dominant and the Spurs are rolling right now. He has been playing out of his mind. These are the monstrous performances that everyone has wanted to see from him. San Antonio plays the Phoenix Suns next on Monday, we’ll see if Wembanyama can continue his dominance.