Victor Wembanyama Draws Steph Curry ‘Gravity’ Comparison After 43-Point Night

On Saturday, Victor Wembanyama led the San Antonio Spurs to a big win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wembanyama finished with 43 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks in the Spurs’ 121-111 victory. He shot 17-for-34 from the field and made three 3-point shots.

The Spurs have now won four in a row after starting the season with two straight losses.

Victor Wembanyama Gets Compared to Steph Curry

After his brilliant performance against the Timberwolves, Victor Wembanyama was compared to Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry by teammate De’Aaron Fox.

Fox told reporters in his postgame media availability that Wembanyama’s gravity inside the court is similar to how Curry affects the game.

“His gravity is like Steph Curry’s,” Fox said via Tom Petrini of Sports Illustrated. “Like when Steph’s on the court, he might not have the ball, but you can feel the defense leaning towards him. And Vic’s the same way. When he doesn’t have the ball, you can feel the defense leaning towards him.

“When we talk about him getting other people shots, it’s not him getting the assist,” the guard continued. “If he rolls to the basket, he knows he’s going to pull two or three defenders. Then when he does have the ball, we know he’s going to have four to six to eight eyes on him at all times.”

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Curry’s insane shooting ability makes opposing defenses adjust on the fly. He just attracts so much attention that it was hard for teams to slow him down, especially during his peak.

On the other hand, Wembanyama’s height, size and length present a different problem for defenses. And when those are combined with his ability to shoot, dribble and score, stopping him becomes even more difficult.

Victor Wembanyama on Spurs Heading in the Right Direction

The San Antonio Spurs began the 2026-27 season with back-to-back losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

Victor Wembanyama struggled to score the ball and didn’t look as dominant on the offensive end last season.

The Spurs finally turned the corner after blowing out the Dallas Mavericks for their first win of the season. They then won three more games in a row as Victor Wembanyama expressed his thoughts on the team finally heading in the right direction.

“The brain, after so many games, literally hundreds of games now in the NBA, knows what kind of game to go towards to have fun,” Wembanyama said via ESPN’s Michael C. Wright. “Because whenever we don’t score, it’s like negative feedback. Whenever we score, we get good results, positive feedback for the brain. Over time, you recognize patterns, and you err towards those patterns. There’s always ups and downs, but we’re turning in the right direction.”

The Spurs continue their three-game homestand on Monday and Wednesday against the Utah Jazz and the Mavericks, respectively.