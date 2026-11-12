Raptors Get Major LeBron James, Joel Embiid Update Before 76ers Clash

The Toronto Raptors could catch a significant break when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, with two of the NBA’s biggest stars facing uncertain availability.

LeBron James and Joel Embiid were both listed as questionable on the NBA’s official injury report Wednesday, raising the possibility that Philadelphia could be without its two most accomplished players.

James is managing a low back/sciatica issue, while Embiid is listed with right foot plantar fascia injury management.

Neither has been ruled out of Thursday’s 7 p.m. ET matchup.

For Toronto, the uncertainty surrounding Philadelphia’s stars comes at an interesting time. The Raptors welcomed two starters back Wednesday against Boston, although their own injury concerns remain.

Raptors Could Avoid LeBron James, Joel Embiid

Philadelphia enters Thursday’s game looking to bounce back from a 123-101 home loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.

James struggled in that defeat, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes. The 41-year-old superstar shot 4-for-12 from the field.

Embiid also had an unusually difficult night offensively.

The former NBA MVP scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in 31 minutes but made only two of his nine field-goal attempts.

He also gave Philadelphia an injury scare late in the first half.

Embiid rolled his ankle after landing awkwardly near the basket. He remained on the floor briefly before getting up and continuing.

Despite appearing uncomfortable, Embiid returned after halftime and finished the game.

He subsequently downplayed the incident, telling reporters he was fine.

However, his questionable designation for Thursday concerns his right foot plantar fascia rather than the ankle he rolled against Boston.

The Sixers have not indicated whether the two issues are related.

Philadelphia also ruled out Dominick Barlow, Adem Bona and Ariel Hukporti, leaving its frontcourt potentially thin if Embiid cannot play.

That could create opportunities for Toronto center Jakob Poeltl, particularly around the basket.

Meanwhile, James’ possible absence would remove another experienced playmaker and offensive weapon from a Philadelphia team built around him, Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown.

Toronto Welcomes Back Immanuel Quickley, Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto received encouraging news of its own Wednesday.

Immanuel Quickley and Collin Murray-Boyles were both cleared to play against Boston after appearing on the injury report.

More importantly, both returned directly to the starting lineup.

Quickley had missed the previous two games because of right hamstring tightness, while Murray-Boyles sat out Monday’s 118-102 loss to Memphis with an illness.

Their returns gave coach Darko Rajaković additional options ahead of a demanding back-to-back against Boston and Philadelphia.

Quickley and Murray-Boyles started alongside RJ Barrett, Ja’Kobe Walter and Poeltl against the Celtics.

However, the Raptors remained without Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard.

Barnes is sidelined by a left groin strain, while Leonard continues to manage a left knee injury.

Toronto’s injury report for Thursday had not yet been submitted as of Wednesday’s 7:15 p.m. ET update, meaning Quickley and Murray-Boyles were not officially cleared for the Philadelphia game.

The Raptors will also face a scheduling disadvantage.

Toronto plays its second game in as many nights Thursday, while Philadelphia has a day off following Tuesday’s loss to Boston.

Still, the possibility of facing the 76ers without James, Embiid or both could change the complexion of the matchup.

For a Toronto team trying to establish consistency, Thursday presents an intriguing opportunity — provided the Raptors can manage their own injury concerns.