Toronto Raptors fans were given just two regular-season games before Kawhi Leonard was sidelined with a new injury. The 35-year-old discovered swelling in his left knee and was shut down from basketball activities indefinitely.

It has been 15 games since Kawhi Leonard was sidelined with the knee injury. This was a red flag the Raptors signed up for when they traded for the superstar forward in the offseason.

Ahead of Toronto’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the team provided an update on Leonard.

“Kawhi Leonard continues to progress in his recovery,” the team announced. “He has begun individual on-court workouts following treatment to address left knee swelling, and an update will be provided in a week.”

No Structural Damage in Kawhi Leonard’s Injured Knee

The Raptors were nervous to learn that Kawhi Leonard’s knee injury may threaten his status for the entire 2026-27 season. However, an MRI showed no structural damage, ESPN learned.

In the two games Leonard has appeared in this season, he has averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals.

Leonard continues to get weekly updates as the Raptors struggle to put together wins. With a three-day break before their next game against the Nets on Friday, Toronto is 6-11.

That record includes seven losses in the team’s last eight contests. Their only win since Nov. 9 came in last-second fashion against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 20.

Raptors Continue to Battle Injuries in 2026-27

Kawhi Leonard’s knee swelling isn’t the only key injury that the Raptors have dealt with so far this season.

Forward RJ Barrett is currently sidelined due to a right hamstring strain the 26-year-old suffered in a Nov. 17 loss to the New York Knicks. Barrett will be re-evaluated in a little over a week.

Although Scottie Barnes is active, the Raptors’ current leading scorer has already missed five games this season because of a groin strain. Toronto hopes Barnes can put the setbacks behind him as the team continues to put together wins.

Immanuel Quickley, Collin Murray-Boyles, and Jakob Poeltl have also missed games this season due to injury.