The Washington Wizards landed the No. 1 pick in last year’s NBA Draft, which they used to select former BYU forward A.J. Dybantsa.

Washington’s front office also went out and made two major moves by trading for veteran All-Stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis. Both were acquired for a rather low asking price due to the circumstances with their previous organizations. So far, the signing of the latter looks phenomenal, as Davis is averaging 25.6 points and 10.1 rebounds on 53.5% shooting in 17 games.

The same cannot be said about Young, who is recording a career-low 17.1 points per game on just 36.8% shooting. These statistics, along with other factors, are leading to the Wizards making a bold decision.

Wizards Asking Trae Young To Be a More Pass-First Player

Young, during virtually his entire tenure with the Atlanta Hawks, was the No. 1 option. This led to him averaging as many as 29.6 points for a season while still tallying 9.3 assists per game. This was the four-time All-Star at his best.

However, he is nowhere near that productive for Washington’s offense this season, which is why, according to The Athletic, team officials are asking him to be a more pass-first player.

“Team officials have asked Young to focus less on his own scoring and even more than usual on passing to teammates. That, in turn, erodes some of Young’s rhythm when he does decide to shoot,” The Athletic’s Josh Robbins wrote.

There are a few reasons Washington is likely asking this of Young, and all are beneficial to the team.

The first and most obvious is his lack of efficiency is a glaring issue. If Young is not knocking down shots at a high rate, then it makes perfect sense to request for him to shoot less. On top of shooting 36.8% from the field, he is hitting just 32.8% of his shots from three-point range.

The secondary reason behind this is likely to get Dybantsa more touches. As it stands, the star rookie (14.6) is attempting just over two shots more than Young (12.3) per game. The Wizards are likely hoping by asking Young to share the ball more, this gap will increase.

The Wizards return to action on Saturday to face the Orlando Magic.