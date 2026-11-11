Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Was Targeted in Blockbuster Trade Attempt With NFC Rival

The Atlanta Falcons were willing to part with one of their best defensive players at the NFL trade deadline. But another team apparently wanted to know if Atlanta would consider an even bigger move involving Bijan Robinson.

The New York Giants contacted the Falcons about their star running back before the deadline, according to a new report. Robinson never went anywhere, but the inquiry showed just how aggressively New York was searching for offensive help.

Giants Called Falcons About Bijan Robinson Trade

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan disclosed the Giants’ interest on the Giants Nation Show podcast.

“I even heard the Giants made a call on Bijan Robinson,” Raanan said. “That’s right. Bijan Robinson. So they were certainly big-game hunting.”

The inquiry came as New York explored several high-profile options, including Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. The Giants eventually emerged from the deadline without another trade.

CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani questioned whether discussions ever developed beyond that initial contact, given Robinson’s place in Atlanta’s plans.

Dajani suggested that parting with Robinson would require a “massive, massive package” worth considerably more than one first-round pick.

“The question is what were the Giants willing to offer for Robinson?” Dajani wrote.

No actual offer for Robinson has been publicly reported, and there is no indication Atlanta made him available.

Bijan Robinson’s Contract Shows Falcons’ Long-Term Commitment

Robinson, 24, is leading the NFL with 880 rushing yards through nine games, averaging 5.2 yards per carry with five rushing touchdowns. He also has 31 receptions for 250 yards and another score, giving him 1,130 yards from scrimmage.

He’s topped 60 rushing yards in each of Atlanta’s nine games, including three performances of at least 100 yards.

He rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in Atlanta’s 34-17 loss to Cincinnati, adding six catches for 47 yards. Dajani also pointed out that Robinson has amassed 6,778 career yards from scrimmage before turning 25, the fifth-highest total in NFL history.

That production follows a 2025 season in which Robinson set the Falcons’ franchise record with 2,298 yards from scrimmage. He rushed for 1,478 yards, added 820 receiving yards and earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Atlanta rewarded him with a three-year extension worth up to $75 million, including $51 million guaranteed, before this season. The deal keeps him under contract through 2030.

When the contract was finalized, coach Kevin Stefanski made clear how the Falcons viewed their running back.

“We are very excited for him, excited for us,” Stefanski said, according to Atlanta Falcons’ Tori McElhaney.

Falcons’ Jessie Bates Trade Was a Different Situation

Atlanta did make one significant move, sending safety Jessie Bates III to Jacksonville for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder.

Bates was playing on an expiring contract, making his situation different from Robinson’s. As Stefanski explained following the Bates trade decision, Atlanta was balancing its immediate goals with its future.

The Giants reportedly offered Indianapolis a package led by a second-round pick for Taylor before withdrawing it when the Colts asked for more. New York also showed interest in defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

New York is 5-2-1 and chasing an NFC East title, but its backfield will continue to feature Cam Skattebo, who has 418 rushing yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

The Giants never acquired a running back. Atlanta, meanwhile, moves forward with the NFL rushing leader still on its roster and under contract through 2030.