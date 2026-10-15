Falcons Trade Idea Has Atlanta Giving Up Historic Haul for $262M QB

The Atlanta Falcons are still finding out what they have in Michael Penix Jr., but one trade idea would end that experiment in a hurry.

Forget adding a veteran for insurance. This proposal would send Penix and three first-round picks to the Los Angeles Chargers for Justin Herbert and running back Kimani Vidal. It’s the sort of deal that gets attention online but seems highly unlikely under Atlanta’s new leadership.

There is an argument for giving Herbert a better supporting cast. Actually making that trade is another conversation.

Falcons Justin Herbert Trade Idea Involves Three First-Round Picks

In an X post, MLFootball floated Atlanta as a destination for Herbert, arguing the quarterback could benefit from leaving Los Angeles.

“Herbert with Atlanta’s offensive weapons would immediately be a top-3 quarterback in the league again,” the account wrote, calling the Falcons a “perfect fit.”

The proposed exchange is steep. Atlanta would receive Herbert and Vidal, while the Chargers would get Penix and the Falcons’ first-round selections in 2027, 2028 and 2029. It’s strictly a hypothetical trade suggestion. There is no indication either team has discussed it, much less that Herbert is being shopped.

With Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts already in Atlanta, it’s easy to see the appeal of putting an established quarterback in Kevin Stefanski’s offense. Herbert has thrown for more than 25,000 yards and 168 touchdowns since entering the league in 2020.

His current situation hasn’t been nearly as productive. The Chargers have started 0-5, while Herbert has thrown for 937 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. A change of scenery might sound attractive, but Los Angeles also has a franchise quarterback signed through 2029 on a five-year, $262.5 million extension.

Trading him in October would mean the Chargers abandoning that commitment while also betting on Penix as a replacement. That’s a considerable leap from a social media proposal.

Ian Cunningham’s Falcons Plans Make Herbert Trade Hard to Imagine

The bigger issue is Atlanta’s direction. General manager Ian Cunningham, president of football Matt Ryan and Stefanski arrived this year intending to build a sustainable roster, not sacrifice three future drafts in one move.

During his introductory news conference, Cunningham was clear about how much he values draft capital. As Falcons.com’s Tori McElhaney reported, Cunningham said, “You can’t have enough draft picks,” while describing a “Draft, develop and retain” approach.

“I love picks, man,” Cunningham said. “You use those as currency. You can use it as trading up. Trade for players, proven players.”

He also offered a telling line about managing the salary cap: “I never want to mortgage the future for the now.”

Sending away Penix and three consecutive first-rounders would appear to run directly against that philosophy, especially with the former No. 8 overall pick showing progress since returning from his knee injury.

Penix suffered a rib injury in Sunday’s 30-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens, prompting Tua Tagovailoa to finish the game. But the latest outlook is encouraging. Penix practiced fully Wednesday, and Stefanski expects him to start against the Chicago Bears if his recovery continues as planned.

Through three starts, Penix has completed 67.5% of his passes for 719 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Atlanta has reason to keep evaluating him rather than trade him away after three appearances this season.

Herbert with Robinson, London and Pitts is an entertaining what-if. Giving up Penix and three first-rounders to make it happen, though, looks far removed from the way Atlanta’s new decision-makers say they want to build this team.