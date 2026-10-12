Falcons Get New Michael Penix Jr. Injury Update After Ravens Loss

The Atlanta Falcons left Sunday night’s 30-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a much bigger concern than the final score.

Michael Penix Jr. suffered a rib injury late in regulation and did not return for Atlanta’s overtime possession. After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski offered an update that made clear Penix had tried to get himself back into the game but wasn’t able to do so.

Falcons On SI’s Darius Hayes reported that Stefanski said Penix was “working to get comfortable” following the hit “but could not.”

Stefanski added that the Falcons will know more after Penix undergoes imaging.

Falcons Await Imaging on Michael Penix Jr.

The injury occurred with 27 seconds remaining in regulation and the score tied 23-23.

Penix was sacked for a 10-yard loss by Ravens defensive lineman Tavius Robinson and fumbled on the play. Atlanta recovered, but Penix was slow to get up before eventually walking off under his own power.

Tua Tagovailoa replaced him with 19 seconds remaining and completed a 14-yard pass to Brian Robinson Jr. before regulation ended.

Penix remained on the sideline in overtime with a towel over his head as Baltimore drove for a touchdown. He was initially announced as questionable to return with a rib injury, but when Atlanta got the ball back trailing 30-23, Tagovailoa stayed in.

“He was working to get comfortable, but could not,” Stefanski said, according to Hayes.

The next step is imaging, leaving Atlanta without a firm answer Sunday night on how much time, if any, Penix could miss.

Penix finished 19-of-32 for 240 yards and one touchdown against Baltimore. He connected with Kyle Pitts for a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter and did not throw an interception.

The Falcons led 23-15 with less than three minutes remaining before Baltimore erased the deficit, tied the game with 40 seconds left and eventually won in overtime.

Tua Tagovailoa Could Become Relevant Again for Falcons

Penix’s status now becomes one of Atlanta’s biggest questions entering the new week.

The third-year quarterback only recently reclaimed the starting job after spending much of the offseason working back from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 season. He returned to the lineup in Week 3 and helped the Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints in consecutive prime-time games.

Atlanta’s offense scored 80 points across those two wins, with Penix throwing for 479 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens game had largely continued that progress before the late injury.

Tagovailoa’s return to the field was brief and ended badly. He completed a 20-yard pass to Drake London on Atlanta’s first offensive snap of overtime, but two plays later Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton intercepted him at the Baltimore 38 to end the game.

Tagovailoa finished 2-of-3 for 34 yards and the interception.

The Falcons signed Tagovailoa during the offseason in part to give themselves an experienced option while Penix completed his recovery. Penix eventually took over once healthy enough to play, and the offense immediately improved.

Whether Atlanta has to turn back to Tagovailoa for anything beyond Sunday’s emergency duty will depend on what the imaging shows.

For now, Stefanski’s update leaves the Falcons waiting.

Penix tried to get comfortable enough to return Sunday night and couldn’t. The next answer will come from the medical evaluation.