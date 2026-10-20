Falcons Sign 6-Foot-6 Ex-Raiders Starter

The Atlanta Falcons got taller on Tuesday.

The hope for the Falcons will be that they also got better with their latest signing.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning that the Falcons are signing linebacker Charles Snowden.

The 6-foot-6 outside linebacker was on the Washington Commanders‘ practice squad, which means he has to immediately come onto Atlanta’s active roster.

Snowden’s best NFL work has come with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The #Falcons are signing edge Charles Snowden off the #Commanders practice squad to their 53-man roster, source said. With Washington this year, Snowden was with the #Raiders the last three seasons. https://t.co/8rmQFFoub6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2026

Who is Charles Snowden?

Charles Snowden is a 28-year-old linebacker originally from Maryland. He stands 6-foot-6 and weighs about 250 pounds.

He went to high school at St. Albans in Washington, D.C. — and he initially was a basketball player. He only returned to the gridiron as a junior.

Snowden had Division I offers for both football and basketball. He chose the Virginia football program over the St. Francis (PA) basketball program.

The lanky linebacker spent his entire college career at Virginia and earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2020.

Snowden measured at 6-foot-6 and 243 pounds at his Pro Day with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, and he did 21 reps on the bench press.

He wasn’t drafted in 2021, but Snowden signed with the Chicago Bears after the draft.

He since bounced to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders.

While under contract with the Cowboys this summer, Snowden was suspended for the first three games of the 2026 season due to a prior DUI arrest.

The Commanders signed Snowden to their practice squad on Sept. 29, and the Falcons signed him off Washington’s practice squad on Oct. 20.

Charles Snowden Stats

Snowden made his NFL debut in 2021 when he played two games with the Bears, but he didn’t record any stats.

He didn’t get any NFL regular season action in 2022 or 2023, but across the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Raiders, Snowden played in 31 games and started 18 of them.

In 2024, Snowden had 39 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, to go with four passes defensed.

In 2025, Snowden had 28 tackles, including 5.0 for loss and 3.0 sacks, along with two passes defensed and an interception.

Snowden has yet to be on the field in the 2026 regular season.

The Falcons play at home on Sunday, Oct. 25 against the San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m. ET — that’ll be Snowden’s chance to make his Atlanta debut.