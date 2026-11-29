The Atlanta Falcons wanted Kirk Cousins to be their starting quarterback very badly. They signed him to a four-year contract in 2024 that would be worth $160 million over the life of the deal.

Cousins lasted only two years with the Falcons, though, because less than two months after they signed him, the used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Michael Penix Jr. — who quickly became, by default, their new quarterback of the future.

The veteran QB began the 2026 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but they traded him before the trade deadline to the Minnesota Vikings.

And now on Sunday in Week 12, Cousins is quarterbacking the Vikings against the Falcons.

Atlanta’s season is still technically alive in the NFC South Division, but odds are slim of a turnaround. Meanwhile, Minnesota is one of the strong teams in the all-around potent NFC North.

And in a great irony, Cousins is being paid a lot more this season by the Falcons than he is by the Vikings.

What Falcons Are Paying Kirk Cousins This Season

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared this fascinating salary insight on Sunday morning.

The Falcons are paying Cousins $8.7 million this season.

The Vikings are paying him $650,000.

The aftereffects of that long-term Cousins contract are still being felt by the Falcons, who certainly might want a do-over on how they handled things with Cousins after he left Minnesota in free agency the first time.

The Vikings are glad to have him, though. Their quarterback situation was a messy one, and Cousins is set to stabilize it as they seek to ride their impressive defense to the Super Bowl.

Why Falcons Signed Kirk Cousins

The interesting thing about all of this is that it still doesn’t necessarily make sense that the Falcons signed Cousins in the first place if they were intent on drafting a first-round QB a month later.

Sure, it’s nice to have a veteran lead the way for a rookie — much like Cousins did for Fernando Mendoza in Vegas this season.

But usually that veteran stopgap wouldn’t cost $160 million.

Something in the Falcons’ plans didn’t align exactly the way they might’ve expected, and that’s how you get a situation like Sunday, when they’re playing against Cousins while paying him more than 13 times more money than the team for whom Cousins is now playing.