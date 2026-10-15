Falcons Get Embarrassing Tua Tagovailoa Admission From Ravens Defender

The Atlanta Falcons already had plenty to answer for after their overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Now, a comment from the opposing locker room has made Tua Tagovailoa’s brief appearance look even worse.

Tagovailoa replaced an injured Michael Penix Jr. in overtime Sunday and threw an interception that ended Atlanta’s comeback hopes in a 30-23 defeat. As it turns out, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was apparently expecting the ball to come his way before the Falcons even snapped it.

And according to one of Hamilton’s teammates, he wasn’t exactly quiet about it.

Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton Predicted Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa’s Interception

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey recalled Hamilton’s reaction to seeing Tagovailoa enter the game during an episode of “The Marlon Humphrey Show.”

“Kyle was like, ‘TUA IN THE GAME.’ He was like, ‘He gonna throw me one.’ It was the most excited I’ve probably seen Kyle,” Humphrey said, via NFL insider Ari Meirov.

That’s an uncomfortable story for the Falcons, considering how quickly the prediction came true. Baltimore received the opening kickoff in overtime and put together a long touchdown drive, with Tyler Huntley scoring on a 1-yard run to take a seven-point lead.

Atlanta still had a chance to respond. But on the second play of its possession, Tagovailoa tried to find Drake London near midfield. Hamilton read the throw, stepped in front of it and ended the game.

The interception was Hamilton’s first since Christmas Day 2024, making the timing of Humphrey’s account all the more difficult for Atlanta to ignore.

As Ravens.com’s Ryan Mink reported, Hamilton explained his read of the throw afterward.

“Tua tried to look me off, but I was just looking off the quarterback’s eyes, and [I] just caught the ball,” Hamilton said.

It was a rough finish for Tagovailoa’s first game action with Atlanta. The former Miami Dolphins starter had completed a 14-yard pass during a brief appearance late in regulation, but his only overtime possession ended almost as soon as it began.

Tagovailoa entered the season looking for a fresh start after throwing 15 interceptions in 14 games with Miami in 2025. He finished his Falcons debut completing two of three passes for 34 yards and the interception. It hardly helped his case for a larger role.

Falcons Receive Encouraging Michael Penix Jr. Injury Update

Tagovailoa only found himself in that position because Penix injured his ribs late in the fourth quarter. Penix briefly returned to attempt a pass, but after Baltimore’s lengthy opening overtime drive, he couldn’t get comfortable enough to go back in.

The Falcons had led 23-15 late in regulation before the Ravens scored a touchdown and converted a two-point attempt to force overtime. Penix finished with 240 passing yards and a touchdown, but Atlanta’s inability to close out the game left it at 2-3.

At least the latest news on Penix is encouraging. Falcons.com’s Will McFadden reported Wednesday that Penix was a full participant in practice ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Coach Kevin Stefanski expects Penix to start if his recovery continues as planned. Penix said he took all the first-team practice repetitions and was able to make every throw, despite some remaining discomfort.

That would send Tagovailoa back to the bench after a debut he’d rather forget. The Falcons can’t undo Sunday’s loss, but Humphrey’s story adds another sting: Hamilton reportedly saw Atlanta’s quarterback change as an opportunity, and then made the play that finished them off.