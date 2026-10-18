Why Bijan Robinson Only Got 4 Carries in 1st Half for Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons had a rough first half on Sunday, and that included Bijan Robinson.

The superstar running back was given just four carries as the Falcons trailed the Chicago Bears 21-7 at the intermission in Week 6.

Robinson had turned those four carries into 51 yards, so he showed how explosive he is. But the fact that he didn’t get more work is definitely a concern for the Falcons.

If they have any chance of coming back in the game in the second half, Bijan is going to have to get the football more.

Why Did Bijan Robinson Only Get 4 Carries in First Half?

Robinson’s workload in the first half had a lot to do with what the Bears did.

Chicago ran 40 plays compared to 20 for the Falcons, so that’s bad math right away for the Falcons.

Time of possession looked even worse: Chicago was at 22:13 in the first half, while the Falcons had the remaining 7:47.

So the Falcons hardly had the ball and didn’t run many plays. That made it tough for Bijan to do anything.

Robinson did get two targets, too, and caught them both — but he had a negative-3 and a negative-5 on those two catches to have minus-8 yards in the first half as a receiver.

The Falcons struggled to move the ball in general. Michael Penix Jr. was just 6-for-13, which didn’t help, either.

Is Bijan Robinson Hurt?

The good news for the Falcons is that Bijan isn’t hurt. He’s healthy. He’s on the field. There just hasn’t been much opportunity so far for the superstar RB to get the ball.

The Falcons weren’t using Brian Robinson Jr. much — he had just two first-half carries. So it wasn’t about an illogical usage of the running backs. It was just about the Falcons not having the football.

It remains to be seen whether Atlanta has a chance to keep up. Bijan might have a big second half as far as targets go as they try to catch up to the Bears.

Bijan’s fantasy football managers will certainly take anything over the idea of Robinson getting just four runs and six total touches in the first half.