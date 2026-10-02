Ravens’ OC Wants Lamar Jackson to Fix Growing Problem

Declan Doyle knows the Baltimore Ravens have a growing problem on offense, and the play-caller wants Lamar Jackson’s help to solve it.

Doyle’s planning something new for the franchise quarterback. Specifically, a way to involve the two-time NFL MVP in the Ravens’ disappointing short-yardage running game.

Keeping the chains moving in short-yardage and goal-line situations has increasingly become an issue in recent games. Star running back Derrick Henry has either been ignored in these situations or stuffed by defenses selling out to turn routine runs into “terrible” plays.

Henry needs help, and Doyle thinks it can come from Jackson. The OC explained to reporters on Thursday, October 1 how “having the ability to ‘sneak’ in short yardage has to be an option. Doyle said everybody has a hand in short yardage troubles but they have to go to work in finding solutions,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Running the sneak should be the easy solution when the Ravens field arguably the most dynamic, mobile quarterback in NFL history. Yet, there are serious drawbacks to Doyle’s idea, risks the Ravens shouldn’t want to take with their best player.

Declan Doyle’s Lamar Jackson Plan is Risky

The Ravens are already carefully managing Jackson in practice, so they should be wary about taking further risks with his health. Doyle’s plan would surely heighten those risks when running the sneak has hardly been Jackson’s forte throughout his career.

The reason is obvious. Jackson’s not the same kind of physical specimen as a rival like Buffalo Bills’ dual-threat signal-caller Josh Allen. He’s a 6-foot-5, 237-pounder, while Jackson stands 6-foot-2 and tips the scales at 205 pounds.

Jackson is a more effective runner whenever he gets into space or attacks the edges of a defense. When he can weave around would-be tacklers and cut back against the grain.

The straight-ahead nature of a QB-led power running game doesn’t suit No. 8. Particularly when the Ravens are no longer equipped to overwhelm defenses with brute force along the line of scrimmage.

Ravens Need New Approach on the Ground

Running the quarterback sneak when they have so many injuries at center is a gamble the Ravens shouldn’t take with Jackson. Instead, disguise and misdirection can be the offense’s new friends for short-yardage work.

The Ravens are no longer going to overpower teams without 300-pound All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard in the lineup. So Doyle should put more speed onto the field.

Adding third-down back Justice Hill or returner Rasheen Ali to the backfield with Henry would create at least some confusion about who will get the ball. Faking a dive by Henry, while Ali or Hill swept off tackle would surely catch out defenses packing the box.

Veteran tight end Mark Andrews can also run the sneak. His 35-yard game-winning score against the Cleveland Browns in 2025 is the perfect example of the subterfuge these Ravens need in short-yardage situations.

Alternatively, Doyle could deploy blocking tight end Durham Smythe to push the pile Or even trust an impressive rookie pass-catcher to use his 250-pound frame on the deck.

Any of these options are better for the Ravens than having Jackson put his head down and slam into the pile.