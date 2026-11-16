Derrick Henry’s Already Noticed Something About Ravens’ QB Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett will need the support of key veterans if he’s going to snap the Baltimore Ravens’ four-game losing run and keep the team competitive during the second half of the 2026 NFL season, so the words of All-Pro running back Derrick Henry are a key indicator of what important members of the roster think about their new quarterback.

Brissett’s about to become the fourth quarterback to start for the Ravens in this difficult campaign. He’s also a journeyman who lost the starting job with the Arizona Cardinals, but Henry’s already noticed something important about Brissett.

Two-time NFL rushing champion Henry is impressed by Brissett’s “calmness” on the practice field, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. Henry calls Brissett “a pro. We were in the same draft class and in Year 11 [in the NFL]. He knows how to come in and approach it every day. [He knows how to] step in and lead.”

Brissett’s professional approach has extended beyond what Henry has seen. The former Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots is also stepping up his efforts to build chemistry with key members of his supporting cast ahead of his debut against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

Jacoby Brissett Making Fast Impression

Brissett not wasting time winning over important teammates is a good sign for the Ravens. They need some stability at football’s most important position to help salvage a season that’s cratered without two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

He has a legitimate chance to return, despite a daunting timeline after thumb surgery. The Ravens need a signal-caller who can calm the noise and win some games until then.

Enter Brissett, who has been around the pro wars long enough to know how to handle difficult situations. He isn’t intimidated by the challenge of replacing Jackson.

Brissett’s also building his confidence for the task ahead the old-fashioned way. He’s putting in the work.

Hensley noted on Thursday, November 12 how, “For the second straight day, new Ravens QB Jacoby Brissett stayed on the field after practice ended and threw to Zay Flowers, Ja’Kobi Lane and Devontez Walker.”

Establishing a rapport with the guys he’s going to throw to most often is a smart way for Brissett to start getting comfortable in the Ravens’ offense. Particularly when a declining All-Pro is dealing with criticism.

Henry’s also looked on the decline this season, but that has to change if Brissett is going to be a success.

Ravens Need Derrick Henry Revival

Henry has lost what made home the most feared running back in the league. Now, he’s predicted to struggle more than he’s tipped to thrive.

Ravens’ offensive coordinator Declan Doyle must find ways to get Henry back to his best. Brissett’s never been a quarterback who will win a game on the strength of his arm alone. The savvy veteran needs to manage games as part of a balanced attack.

Henry can still give the Ravens the symmetry they need, but only if Doyle gets more creative about how he uses the 32-year-old. Perhaps Henry’s positive first impression of Brissett can help form the double act the Jackson-less Ravens will need if they’re going to at least stay relevant in the AFC North.