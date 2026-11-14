Mark Andrews Sends Message to Ravens Critics

He’s become a symbol of the rapid decline of the Baltimore Ravens in 2026, but Mark Andrews has sent a message to the critics. The struggling All-Pro tight end knows what he and his teammates must do to change the narrative and snap a four-game losing streak.

Andrews revealed all during an interview on the “Footlball Unfiltered” podcast with Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press. The 31-year-old said, “I truly believe that there’s a lot more football left in my story. And I feel great. I know that I have more to give this team. For us, it’s blocking out all the outside noise and staying true to ourselves. And for me, I want that end goal, I want to be able to win a Super Bowl. I put so much into playing here and it means so much to me. The city means so much to me.”

Anyone who’s watched Andrews toil through this trying season is likely to debate how much the veteran has left in the tank. Yet, what’s interesting about these comments is Andrews’ reference to ignoring so-called “outside noise.”

It’s a similar note to the one struck by another struggling Ravens All-Pro. The difference is while cornerback Marlon Humphrey opted to rant about disgruntled fans, Andrews used a more diplomatic tone to call for focus.

His measured response implies the Ravens simply need to stay calm and concentrate to get back to winning. That’s a tough sell given some of the obvious weaknesses on the roster, but there’s still enough talent for these Ravens to at least be competitive.

Provided core players like Andrews return to form in a hurry and rally around a new quarterback.

Mark Andrews Needs Significant Rebound

There’s a reason the Ravens had no trade market for Andrews ahead of the deadline on Tuesday, November 10. He’s simply been in decline all season.

Andrews was once a catch machine between the hashmarks and a prolific target inside the red zone. Now, No. 89 is better known for attracting too many penalty flags and criticism for the plays he doesn’t make.

Those plays include three drops. Andrews is struggling to hold onto the ball, but even when he reels it in, the nine-year pro isn’t turning short passes into bigger gains.

That problem’s summed up by Andrews averaging just 2 yards after catch per reception, per Pro Football Reference. The same number was only 2.1 in 2025, ample proof of the decline in Andrews’ big-play threat.

Part of that decline can be attributed to Andrews missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who’s now facing a lengthy absence. Their rapport is strong, but the Ravens still need Andrews to find his mojo again and help Jackson’s latest replacement, journeyman backup Jacoby Brissett, succeed.

Ravens Need Veterans to Rally Around New QB

Brissett has seen his share of NFL wars, but he’s being asked to keep the Ravens in playoff contention on the off chance Jackson can return this season. It’s a big ask, so Brissett will need the help of useful and established playmakers like Andrews.

The latter can still be a safety valve for a quarterback. Brissett likes throwing to tight ends and formed a useful connection with Pro Bowler Trey McBride for the Arizona Cardinals.

Perhaps Brissett’s arrival is the unlikely catalyst Andrews needs. He could also use increased competition from other tight ends on the roster, including rookie Matthew Hibner.

The fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft has graded highly as an efficient receiver and punishing run-blocker. Getting Hibner more involved in the passing game would take attention away from Andrews, who is usually a marked man between the numbers.

Andrews hasn’t been himself in recent years, but he remains a notable name among a core of established players that includes two-time rushing champion Derrick Henry, dynamic wide receiver Zay Flowers and elite safety Kyle Hamilton. This group is still capable of dragging the Ravens out of the mire.