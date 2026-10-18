Ravens RB Derrick Henry Addresses Disastrous Mistake in Loss to Browns

The Baltimore Ravens gave a game away in a last-second 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday — and at the center of the loss was a star player who made an oh-so-familiar mistake.

The Ravens, now looking up at the Browns in the AFC North, watched star running back Derrick Henry fumble with a 10-3 lead in the fourth quarter, giving the Browns a game-tying touchdown.

Cleveland closed out the game with a 37-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt as time expired.

Henry was the focal point for the Ravens after the game — mainly because it’s not the first time the Ravens have dealt with these issues. Henry opened the 2025 regular season with fumbles in 3 straight games.

“Tyler Huntley said that Derrick Henry apologized to team after the game for his fumble,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account.

“Jesse Minter said Derrick Henry addressed the fumble in the locker room,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account.

Henry finished with 58 yards on 17 carries.

“What a disappointing performance from Derrick Henry today,” Ravens fan Garrett Ferguson wrote on his official X account.

“(The fumble) can’t happen,” Henry told reporters after the game. “I’ve got to be better.”

Ravens Mistakes Seem Very Familiar

The Ravens have been kings of losing because of self-inflicted mistakes in recent years—with Henry leading the list of mistake-makers.

“The Ravens led Cleveland 10-0 after the first quarter and didn’t score another point the rest of the game,” Ravens Nation Live wrote on its official X account. “Derrick Henry rushed for 31 yards on Baltimore’s opening touchdown drive. He managed just 27 yards on his final 13 carries. A complete collapse after the first quarter.”

“Ravens are very much authoring a Ravensing,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote on X. “Missed fourth quarter field goal and a fourth quarter fumble from Derrick Henry.”

Revisiting Derrick Henry’s Epic 2025 Crashout

Henry went viral after losing a fumble in his third straight game to start the 2025 season, sparking an epic crashout on the Ravens’ bench.

Henry fumbled as the Ravens trailed 28-24 against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of a Week 3 Monday Night Football loss.

With 8:31 left to play, Henry’s fumble was followed by an uncharacteristic, emotional outburst when he slammed his helmet and tumbled into a bench area, appearing near tears.

Henry also had a costly fourth-quarter fumble in a season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills. That one came with 3:00 left in the fourth quarter and set up the winning score for the Bills, who rallied from a 40-25 fourth quarter deficit for a 41-40 win.

“We can blame this game on Derrick Henry’s fumble if we want, but Baltimore just got bullied up front on both sides of the ball,” The Ringer’s Diante Lee wrote on X. “That’s a much bigger problem.”

“Death, taxes and Derrick Henry fumbling in the 4th quarter with the game on the line,” X user Preston Feller wrote.

“The clip of Derrick Henry crashing out on the bench is one of the funniest videos you will see all season,” PFF’s Mike Kennedy wrote on X.