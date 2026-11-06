Ravens Insider Delivered Truth Bomb on $39 Million Screwup’s Week 9 Mistake

No one is feeling good about the Baltimore Ravens after their 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, and plenty of angry chatter filled the game.

Much of the criticism of the team was the large number of pre-snap penalties in the game, of which they had four. This has become a common problem for the team as they work to fix small mental mistakes in games.

Those frustrating moments really boiled over with fans and analysts, and even one NFL insider wasn’t pleased. It got to the point that he went on social media to slam a player and the general manager, Eric DeCosta.

Baltimore Ravens Insider Slams Multiple Members During Week 9 Game

NFL insider Jason La Canfora shared his blunt thoughts on the Ravens during the game when tight end Mark Andrews was called on a false start. That prompted La Canfora to weigh in on Andrews and DeCosta.

“Mark Andrews now top 5 in NFL in false starts with 5. And he is tops among TEs in drops … And this clown front office gave him more money than Likely got. The #Ravens are cooked until they fire the GM and start over.”

The Ravens gave Andrews a three-year, $39 million contract extension late last season. He finished the game with just 2 receptions for 19 yards, which led the team. This season, Andrews has caught 31 passes for 237 yards and 1 touchdown.

Ravens Facing Heat After Four Straight Losses

This season is completely going south for the Ravens after losing four straight games and now sitting at 4-5. They are still in last place in the AFC North, but they are falling further behind.

Many fingers are being pointed at who is to blame for the Ravens’ problems. Injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley did not help matters. Also, losing kicker Tyler Loop is another starter out.

The good news is that DeCosta acted quickly on the quarterback issue by trading for Jacoby Brissett. While the trade isn’t official yet, Brissett is on his way to Baltimore to take over as the starter for most or all of the season.

Baltimore has 11 days to fix its mistakes before facing the winless Los Angeles Chargers. A win in that game would at least give them some momentum for the rest of the season.

Things are starting to get a bit desperate for the Ravens, as they are under .500. There is still plenty of time to turn the season around and get back in the playoffs.

What DeCosta does at the trade deadline could play a big role in what happens the rest of the year. If he makes the right moves, the Ravens could be in a much better position to succeed in 2026 and beyond.