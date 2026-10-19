Bears’ Caleb Williams Reveals Keanu Reeves Reached Out Before Falcons Game

For those who may have missed it, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams changed his profile picture on Instagram to ‘John Wick’ with the caption “I’m Inevitable” before he made his return to the field in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.

As it turns out, Williams’ connection to the character went beyond simply watching the movies for inspiration. During a guest appearance on Sunday Night Football on NBC, Williams revealed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, who portrays John Wick in the film franchise, actually reached out to him before his return.

The unexpected interaction provided the Bears quarterback with an additional boost of motivation as he prepared to get back on the field.

Caleb Williams Channeling His Inner ‘John Wick’

Talking with SNFonNBC’s Maria Taylor, Caleb Williams opened up about his John Wick-inspired Instagram profile picture and the surprising message he received from Reeves.

“I was watching John Wick for this week, a couple of his movies I watched, he actually reached out which was really cool,” Williams said. “He was a fan, and big fan of his, and so that was my profile picture. The mindset of him is also why it was my profile and that I’m inevitable. That’s always my mentality every single day that I get to live and breathe.”

Williams certainly backed up his mentality with his performance against Atlanta. Making his return after missing the Bears’ previous three games, he completed 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and one touchdown. His efficient performance helped Chicago secure an important victory while providing an encouraging sign that the hamstring injury had not derailed his progress.

Taylor subsequently asked Williams to elaborate on his interaction with Reeves, including what the Hollywood star said to him before the game.

“He just reached out and he was a fan and [called me] a beast and things like that and it was kind of simple. I was so locked in this week I didn’t fully read into it,” Williams explained.

Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson Commented on Williams Return

Caleb Williams’ impressive performance also caught the attention of Bears head coach Ben Johnson, who praised the quarterback for how he handled the extended absence and prepared for his return against Atlanta.

“It’s the biggest injury layoff he’s ever had. He came in my office early in the week wanting to push it and see where he was at. He did a great job downloading the game plan, finding open guys, and delivering good football. Super proud of him,” Johnson said after the game.

Williams added that he felt confident from the beginning of the game, which not only included himself, but also his teammates.

With his John Wick-inspired message of being “inevitable” now backed by a strong performance against Atlanta, Williams has given Bears fans another reason to feel optimistic.