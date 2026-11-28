The Chicago Bears pulled off one of the most memorable victories of the season on Thanksgiving, and Jeffery Simmons had plenty of reasons to celebrate. After Chicago’s dramatic 39-25 comeback victory over the Detroit Lions, the veteran defensive tackle shared some insight into two people who helped make the win possible: head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams.

Simmons was particularly excited to see Johnson get his moment after the Bears secured the victory, with their postgame interaction quickly becoming a viral moment among Chicago fans.

He also offered a key perspective on Williams’ clutch performance, explaining the quarterback’s connection with Rome Odunze wasn’t on accident.

Jeffery Simmons Explains Viral Interaction With Ben Johnson

One of the most entertaining moments following Chicago’s victory came when Jeffery Simmons approached Ben Johnson on the sideline after the Bears secured the last-second touchdown.

Simmons stopped with a stone-cold look on his face, staring at Johnson until the two had an intense hug.

Speaking afterward, Simmons explained why seeing that side of his head coach meant so much to him.

“Ben deserved this. I think I wanted it more than anybody but him, especially in that moment. He was so fired up one time. He said, ‘Just give me the ball back.’ Like that gets guys going. And I always say it starts from the top to the bottom. We’re going to enjoy this one. We deserve this one. We’ll focus on Jacksonville next week.”

Johnson has built a reputation for his intensity and attention to detail, but seeing that emotion come out in such a meaningful moment clearly resonated with Simmons.

For Simmons, who recently joined Chicago in a blockbuster trade earlier this season, it was another opportunity to experience what this team is building.

Simmons Revealed Why Caleb Williams’ Clutch Connection With Rome Odunze Isn’t an Accident

While Johnson’s reaction provided one of the more memorable moments after the game, Caleb Williams’ performance was ultimately what allowed Chicago to leave Detroit with the W.

The young superstar delivered big time when the Bears needed him most, throwing two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Rome Odunze. The final connection came with just three seconds remaining, as Williams found Odunze in the top right corner of the end zone to complete Chicago’s comeback.

Simmons was impressed by what he saw, but he also made sure to point out that the connection between Williams and Odunze wasn’t something that happened overnight.

“When you see a guy like Caleb and you see a guy like Rome that have that connection, that’s not on accident. That’s after practice when you see Caleb and his receivers and tight end going through their routes when everybody else is off the field. That’s winning football and I’m so happy to be a part of it.”

Odunze finished the game with six catches for 87 yards and those two TDs.

Simmons’ comments provide another reason for Bears fans to be excited about the team’s direction. Between Johnson’s leadership, Williams’ late-game composure/it factor and the extra work being done behind the scenes, the Bears are showing signs of a team that believes it can accomplish something special.