Bears’ Caleb Williams Return Comes With One Concerning Observation

Caleb Williams gave the Chicago Bears exactly what they needed in his return from a hamstring injury, but one observation from his performance against the Atlanta Falcons could be worth watching moving forward…

While Williams completed 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown in Chicago’s 31-23 win over Atlanta, some observers noticed something unusual about Williams’ movement.

“Gotta watch the tape but Caleb Williams was a bit slower today. Not sure he’s 100%,” Dave wrote on X. “Didn’t matter as he just killed the Falcons with his arm. But it was weird seeing him get chased down at times going to the edge.”

“I can tell that Caleb’s hamstring will be a problem the rest of the season,” another posted.

The observation is worth watching as Williams continues working his way back from the injury. Sure it didn’t matter against the Falcons as he beat them with his arm, but the Bears need their franchise quarterback to remain healthy as the schedule gets tougher.

Caleb Williams’ hamstring could still be worth monitoring

Caleb Williams looked comfortable operating the Chicago Bears’ passing game against Atlanta.

His 83.3% completion rate also showed how effectively he distributed the ball as Williams finished with 305 passing yards, avoided turnovers and helped Chicago control the game for much of the afternoon.

Still, the ability to escape pressure and extend plays with his legs has long been an important part of Williams’ game… If his hamstring is limiting his acceleration, even slightly, that could affect how defenses approach him in the coming weeks.

It is important not to overreact to one observation, especially without reviewing the film. Williams’ apparent lack of speed does not establish that he aggravated the injury or that the hamstring will remain a problem for the rest of the season.

But the concern is understandable after Williams missed three games following his Week 2 injury. The Bears clearly benefited from having him back, and his passing performance against Atlanta was an encouraging sign.

Bears need Caleb Williams healthy for tough upcoming schedule

The Chicago Bears improved to 4-2 with Sunday’s victory as Caleb Williams’ return immediately restored the explosiveness of the offense…

Luther Burden III caught all eight of his targets for 95 yards, while Colston Loveland finished with six catches for 65 yards and a tuddy.

The late Falcons rally made the finish closer than Chicago would have liked, but Williams helped the offense regain control and close out the victory…

Now, the priority is making sure he can build on that performance without suffering another setback. The Bears have difficult matchups ahead against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, making Williams’ health particularly important.

Sunday’s performance gave Chicago plenty of reasons to feel encouraged about its quarterback. Still, the possibility that Williams was not moving at full speed is something worth monitoring as the Bears prepare for their next game.

His arm was more than enough to beat Atlanta. Whether his hamstring is fully behind him remains a question that only time and additional game film can answer.