Bears’ Caleb Williams Takes Shot at ESPN Following Statement Win

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a message for ESPN after leading his team to a 31-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Williams, who returned to action after missing three games with a hamstring injury, completed 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown in one of the most efficient performances of his young NFL career.

But following the victory, Williams made it clear that he hadn’t forgotten how ESPN’s Get Up crew picked against Chicago before the game.

“I saw one thing where it was Falcons, Falcons, Falcons, Falcons,” Williams said. “Look up at the scoreboard and it’s Bears.”

Caleb Williams is so back

The ESPN crew apparently didn’t have much confidence in the Chicago Bears heading into Sunday’s matchup, with every member of the panel picking Atlanta to win.

Caleb Williams saw those predictions and clearly remembered them after the game.

Now it’s understandable why there were some doubts surrounding the Bears as Williams hadn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

But he went out there and dominated. His 83.3% completion percentage was a career high. It also set a Bears franchise record among quarterbacks with at least 30 pass attempts…

While Williams still has plenty to prove over the remainder of the year, Sunday’s performance was exactly what Chicago needed from him coming off an injury.

Bears’ offense looks completely different with Williams back

Maybe the biggest takeaway from Sunday’s win was how much better the Chicago Bears offense looked with Caleb Williams back.

Sure the Bears managed to go 2-1 during his absence with Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent both stepping in at quarterback. But the offense struggled.

Williams returned and completed his first 12 passes against Atlanta as he helped Chicago build a 31-7 lead late in the third quarter. The Falcons eventually made things interesting with a fourth quarter comeback, but the Bears held on to improve to 4-2.

There were also encouraging signs from Chicago’s young receiving weapons. Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland combined for 13 receptions and 160 yards, with Loveland catching Williams’ lone touchdown pass.

Williams’ hamstring will still be something to monitor, especially with the Bears facing a short week before Thursday night’s matchup against the New England Patriots.

“It felt good,” Williams said of his hamstring after Sunday’s game, according to Bears Wire. “Body feels great.”

He also acknowledged that managing the injury will remain a weekly priority, even after his successful return.

The Bears have now won four of their first six games despite having to use three different starting quarterbacks. Williams is finally back, their young offensive weapons are producing. Now Ben Johnson has an opportunity to build on Sunday’s performance.

Sure, Atlanta entered the game with a 2-3 record and has struggled with consistency all season. There will be tougher tests ahead, starting with New England on Thursday.

But considering Williams hadn’t played in nearly a month, it’s hard to ask for a much better return.

ESPN picked the Falcons. Williams remembered. And after throwing for 305 yards in a road win, he had every reason to enjoy the last laugh.