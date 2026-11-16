Chicago Bears Dealt Strong Jeffery Simmons message after NFL Week 10

The Chicago Bears are sitting pretty after the NFL Trade Deadline. While they did not make a trade on the day of the deadline, they made a trade before then that could prove to be one of the most impactful transactions this year. That trade, of course, is the Jeffery Simmons trade.

Not a lot has been happening in the world of the Bears, however, following the conclusion of NFL’s Week 10, one insider delivered a strong message on the Bears’ Simmons trade.

Mike Sando of The Athletic recently wrote about the best trades this year that are “moving the needle.”

“Simmons had 10 tackles, including two sacks and an additional tackle for loss, while playing 121 snaps in his first two games with the Bears,” Sando wrote on November 16th, 2026. “His downfield tackle in a 27-24 victory over Tampa Bay showcased an all-out playing style few men his size can match.”

“It’s the type of move that elevates contenders.”

This statement should bring some perspective to the Bears for Bears fans.

For starters, pundits and insiders strongly consider the Bears to be Super Bowl contenders. The team already has world-class talent on the offensive side, including QB Caleb Williams, RB D’Andre Swift, and WR Rome Ozume.

That kind of team, adding a defensive juggernaut like Simmons, launches a team into the upper echelon of teams in the NFL.

Looking at Jeffery Simmons

The 29-year-old defensive tackle has had a solid season so far.

Simmons has recorded 48 combined tackles for the Bears and the Tennessee Titans, including six sacks.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Simmons has been a match made in football heaven so far for the Bears. Head coach Ben Johnson has spoken about Simmons’ impact and how that fits into the team’s philosophy.

“I think it’s been fairly dramatic, there’s no doubt about it,” Johnson said via NBC Sports. “We keep preaching to our guys the consistency of how we go about our business, what we do in the building, and what we do on game day. That’s what good teams do.”

“Really, that’s what great teams do, is bring that same juice an energy throughout the week and into the game as well.”

Jeffery Simmons Future Impact on the Chicago Bears

Perhaps the biggest jolt of optimism for Bears fans is that Simmons has only played two games for the Bears.

The Bears have eight more games left on their regular-season schedule—and an expected playoff run. If an incredibly competitive player like Simmons can have 10 tackles in two regular season games, imagine the impact he could have in a Super Bowl.

Fortunately for the Bears, because of the rest of the teams’ construction and current 7-2 record, fans just might get to see that scenario play out this year.