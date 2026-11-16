Bears Get Good News Days Before Saints Game as NFC North Intensifies

The Chicago Bears did not have a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule, but the franchise is coming off the bye with a few wins. Chicago is in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC North, and enters the team’s upcoming matchup against the New Orleans Saints after plenty of rest.

Opposing NFL teams around the league are taking notice of the Bears’ hot start, and the general consensus is Chicago has staying power. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler labeled the Bears and Buffalo Bills as two teams being tabbed as Super Bowl contenders by NFL executives.

“Look out for this matchup: The Chicago Bears against the Buffalo Bills,” Fowler wrote in a November 13, article titled, “NFL execs on tight playoff races, MVP, Super Bowl picks, breakouts, more.” “Both teams have multifaceted offensive attacks, star quarterbacks with dual-threat ability and enough roster talent to get hot.

“… Both defenses could fall in the “doing enough” boat, not exactly the most star-studded groups. But both front offices were aggressive with acquisitions at the trade deadline, tapping into the Tennessee Titans’ pool of players: Jeffery Simmons to the Bears, Amani Hooker to the Bills,” Fowler continued.

“Both teams were aggressive because they know they have something.”

Let’s explore the latest Bears news and rumors.

NFL Execs Predict the Bears Will Win the NFC North

Chicago is a massive 10.5-point home favorite against New Orleans in the early NFL odds, per FanDuel. One name for the Bears defense to watch is Saints rookie playmaker Jordyn Tyson who posted 11 receptions for 80 yards against the Panthers.

An AFC executive labeled the Bears as the “best-coached” team in the NFC North.

“Chicago is the best-coached,” the NFL exec told Fowler. “He’s elite. One of the best in the NFL and only in Year 2.

“One of the best offenses week-in and week-out, as well. Defense is solid. Caleb [Williams] just has to play within the scheme and they will win it easily, I believe.”

Bears Rumors: Chicago Considered Trades for a Veteran Cornerback

One other notable tidbit from Fowler’s latest column is that the Bears seriously considered making a trade to upgrade the secondary. Ultimately, Chicago opted to pass on making another deal for a cornerback after striking the blockbuster trade for Jeffery Simmons.

“Chicago needs its defensive backfield to hold up; the Bears evaluated corner options at the trade deadline before ultimately letting the addition of superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons suffice,” Fowler noted.

NFC North Standings: There Is a 3-Way Tie for 1st Place With the Bears, Vikings & Lions

For now, Chicago will have to wait until the offseason to make any major move. The Bears could also sign an available veteran free agent, but it is hard to envision a potential move that would bolster Chicago’s Super Bowl chances.

Chicago’s path to winning the NFC North just got a bit harder after the NFL trade deadline. The Minnesota Vikings’ reunion with Kirk Cousins helped address the team’s glaring weakness at quarterback.

Cousins had a solid return to Minnesota by throwing for 207 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while completing 67.7% of his passes. The Vikings cruised to a 30-10 victory over the Packers.