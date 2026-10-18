Bears’ Ozzy Trapilo Opens Up After Injury Comeback

Ozzy Trapilo finally returned to the field for the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and the young offensive lineman made it clear how much the moment meant to him after months of recovering from a serious knee injury.

“It was great. It was good to be back out there, it’s been a long time coming,” Trapilo said.

Trapilo made his 2026 season debut in the Bears’ 31-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons, just 6 weeks into the season Chicago originally expected Trapilo to miss entirely after suffering the ruptured patellar tendon injury during the playoff win over the Green Bay Packers in January.

With Trapilo finally back in game action, Chicago can begin evaluating what role the second year lineman can handle as the team pushes through the season.

Trapilo completes a long road back

The Chicago Bears selected Ozzy Trapilo in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he appeared in 14 regular season games as a rookie before suffering a knee injury in the playoffs…

A ruptured patellar tendon is a tough injury to come back from, especially for an offensive lineman who needs to be able to move, generate power and hold up against defenders on every snap.

Trapilo’s recovery moved faster than expected. The Bears activated him from the physically unable to perform list in August, and he returned to practice before the regular season started. But getting back to practice was one thing. Getting back on the field for a game was another.

Sunday finally gave Trapilo the opportunity to take that next step. His comments afterward reflected the significance of getting back onto the field after such a long absence.

For a young player trying to establish himself, losing months of development can be difficult. Trapilo now has a chance to build on his rookie experience and regain the momentum he had before the injury.

Bears get another option at left tackle

Ozzy Trapilo’s return also matters because the Chicago Bears have needed answers at left tackle.

Braxton Jones‘ injury opened the door for Theo Benedet to handle the position, leaving the Bears with another young option to consider as the offensive line works through its personnel challenges.

Trapilo’s availability gives the coaching staff more flexibility. However, his return does not automatically guarantee a starting job.

The Bears will need to assess his readiness, how well he handles a full workload and whether he can return to the level he showed before his injury.

Chicago also has reason to be patient. Trapilo made an unusually quick recovery from an injury that initially threatened to cost him most of the year. The priority now should be getting him back into a consistent role without rushing his progression.

The Bears earned a 31-23 win over Atlanta on Sunday, and Trapilo’s return gives them another positive development to carry forward. His own words captured the personal significance of the moment. Now, the next step is turning that long awaited comeback into a meaningful contribution to Chicago’s offensive line.