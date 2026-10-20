Analyst Believes Eagles Will Have Fire Sale, Trade Pro Bowl CB to Bears

Many Chicago Bears fans are hoping the team makes a trade at the 2026 NFL trade deadline, and one team that could have a surprising fire sale is the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles are currently 2-4 and had to shut quarterback Jalen Hurts down for the rest of the season after doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs.

Philadelphia is typically known for trading players rather than shipping them out, but that could change this season. According to ESPN’s Ben Solak, there are a few potential deals the Eagles can make, with one that would involve the Bears sending a fourth-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for cornerback Riq Woolen.

ESPN’s Ben Solak Predicts the Bears Will Trade for Eagles Cornerback Riq Woolen

Solak believes Chicago could use another cornerback, particularly given that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s preference for man coverage. According to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, the Bears have played man coverage at a 34% rate, the fourth-highest mark in the league.

Woolen could be an intriguing option because of his physical tools. Solak noted that the cornerback is at his best when he can use his length, speed, and quickness to match up with the opposing team’s top wide receivers in man-to-man coverage.

However, his history of penalties could become a concern, particularly if Chicago hopes to make a deep playoff run.

Personally, it’s difficult to envision Chicago trading for a cornerback who has been inconsistent throughout his career, despite earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2022. The Bears have other areas that are worth addressing before the deadline, especially along the defensive line.

One alternative could be Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, whom Solak predicted the San Francisco 49ers would acquire in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fourth-round pick. Ojomo could be an appealing target for Chicago, given the team’s need for additional interior pass-rush production.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Ojomo has recorded a 10.6% pressure rate this season. Something the Bears could benefit from, and he’s still just 25 years old.

Solak’s Bold Claim on Caleb Williams

Solak also offered an optimistic outlook on Caleb Williams, predicting he could emerge as an MVP candidate by the end of the season despite missing three games.

“If he [Caleb Williams] continues to play high-percentage ball while adding the playmaking ability afforded by his legs and authoring a couple of heroic late-game throws in high-leverage spots, then he’s going to look like an MVP by December. And we will all be forced to reconcile with the missed games and whatever other narratives have developed about the other candidates since.”

In three games, Williams has thrown for 712 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He has also added 110 rushing yards and rushed for two rushing touchdowns.

Although it’s a relatively small sample size, Williams’ early production offers reason for optimism. If he continues to take strides and make the kind of difference-making plays that help Chicago win games, there’s no reason not to put him in the MVP conversation.