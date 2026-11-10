Bears Trade Pitch Flips QB Tyson Bagent to Rival for Massive Haul

The Chicago Bears aren’t necessarily playing the long game this season after flipping two first-round picks for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, which has supercharged the defense and vaulted the team into legitimate Super Bowl contention. But an opportunity has emerged for the Bears to get maximum value for backup QB Tyson Bagent, which could help recoup immediate trade value in 2027, which renders it a move the team should consider with complete seriousness.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz flopped in all-time fashion on “Monday Night Football” on November 9 against the Buffalo Bills, just one day before the NFL trade deadline. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray is dealing with hamstring tightness and JJ McCarthy is 2-0 as the New York Giants starter over that franchise’s past two games after the Vikings prematurely traded him for a fifth-round pick in late September.

Minnesota has lost two games in a row and is averaging 10.5 points over that stretch. With nowhere else to turn aside from Max Brosmer, and minimal QB talent available on the trade market with just hours until the window to make a deal closes, the Bears have considerable leverage with regards to Bagent, their backup signal-caller behind Caleb Williams.

Bagent is in the first season of a two-year contract extension worth $10 million, and even though he hasn’t played great across three appearances this season, Chicago can potentially cash in on the QB by trading him inside the NFC North Division to a desperate Vikings squad.

Bears Can Afford to Trade Tyson Bagent With Case Keenum on Roster

Moving Bagent is a risky proposition given that Williams has already missed three games this season. However, the Bears’ starting QB played in all 36 games (regular season and playoffs) across his first two years and has been highly durable aside from the hamstring strain he sustained against the Vikings in Week 2.

Chicago also has veteran quarterback Case Keenum on the roster, who played better in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles than Bagent ever has in his four-year career with the franchise.

Because of that, the Bears are in a unique position to capitalize on Bagent’s value now given the circumstances in Minnesota. Chicago could potentially land a third-round pick for the QB, if not a second-rounder, and get a stronger return than they will next offseason or at the next trade deadline, when shopping Bagent will make all kinds of sense.

Bears Can Extract Maximum Value in Tyson Bagent Deal With Vikings at NFL Trade Deadline

The Vikings don’t have many places to turn for a new QB, with big-name players like Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert battling injuries.

Multiple NFL analysts have suggested trading an asset as high as a first-round pick for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins, which would be a critical blow to the Vikings’ team-building goals in 2027 — namely adding a rookie signal-caller late in Round 1, should they decide to travel that route.

Some other potential options exist, such as Mac Jones of the San Francisco 49ers or Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns.

But Jones has not been featured heavily in trade rumors this cycle, even despite serving as the QB2 in the Bay Area and playing on the final year of his contract. Meanwhile, Sanders played reasonably well against the New Orleans Saints last week in place of a concussed Deshaun Watson, and Browns head coach Todd Monken has yet to announce who will start for his team in Week 10.

Chicago has a second-round pick and a third-round selection in 2027, then can’t add to the roster again until Round 5.

Flipping Bagent to the Vikings now for another Day 2 selection probably doesn’t hurt the Bears’ chances at a Super Bowl run with Keenum in place to back up Williams if necessary. But moving Bagent on Tuesday might allow Chicago to add another meaningful draft asset in 2027 that could turn into a real player right away.