Bengals Urged to Trade for Cam Skattebo After Giants Benching

The Cincinnati Bengals have been encouraged to make an intriguing addition to their backfield after a controversial decision by the New York Giants.

Giants running back Cam Skattebo saw his role dramatically reduced in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, finishing the game without a single carry.

Now, Bengals reporter James Rapien believes Cincinnati should take advantage of the situation.

During the recurring “Give Me the Keys” segment on the First Word with James Rapien podcast, Rapien made a direct appeal to Giants head coach John Harbaugh.

“I have an answer for you, John, and it’s trade him to Cincinnati,” Rapien said.

The suggestion comes as Cincinnati continues evaluating its rushing attack, with Chase Brown’s workload recently becoming a point of discussion.

While there is no indication that the Bengals and Giants have discussed a trade, Skattebo’s uncertain situation in New York has created an interesting hypothetical opportunity.

James Rapien Calls for Bengals to Acquire Cam Skattebo

Rapien’s trade proposal comes at an interesting time for both the Bengals and the Giants. Both teams have struggled to find a consistent run game throughout the early portion of the 2026 season.

Skattebo was a polarizing player coming out of Arizona State last year. He was very productive in college, but scouts worried about his slower 40-yard dash time.

After a promising start in 2025, where he racked up 617 total yards and 7 touchdowns through just 8 games, Skattebo saw his season end early with a dislocated ankle.

Coming into 2026 after successfully rehabbing his ankle, Skattebo was primed to take over as the lead back in New York. Things haven’t worked out that way thus far, however.

He has struggled with efficiency and ball security throughout 2026.

Those struggles came to a head in last Sunday’s game, where the second-year running back played just six offensive snaps during New York’s 34-27 loss to New Orleans and did not receive a rushing attempt or a target.

Speaking on First Word with James Rapien, Rapien suggested that a change of scenery could benefit the former Arizona State star.

“Get him out of New York; he clearly doesn’t fit there, with you and your culture and what you’re trying to do,” Rapien said.

The comments were directed at Harbaugh, whose handling of the Giants’ running back rotation has attracted criticism.

Harbaugh disputed the idea that Skattebo was intentionally benched against New Orleans.

“We didn’t bench Cam Skattebo,” Harbaugh said following the game.

The coach explained that New York was rotating its running backs and looking for someone to establish himself as the team’s most effective option.

Despite the controversy, there has been no confirmed indication that the Giants intend to trade him.

Could Cam Skattebo Help the Bengals’ Struggling Backfield?

While Skattebo has struggled early in 2026, the Bengals have also struggled with their young running back.

Chase Brown entered the season with high expectations after rushing for 1,019 yards in 2025 but has struggled to deliver so far.

The Bengals recently increased Samaje Perine’s workload during their victory over the Miami Dolphins, with the veteran receiving more carries than Brown.

This has led to speculation that the Bengals might look for outside running back help rather than just relying on the veteran Perine.

Skattebo is a polarizing player, but he could add physicality to the Bengals backfield. They would have to balance that with his recent fumbling issues, as would any team that would potentially try to acquire him.

With Cincinnati looking for more consistency on the ground and Skattebo facing uncertainty over his role, the proposal gives Bengals fans an intriguing name to consider ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Whether anything comes of it remains to be seen.