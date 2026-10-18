Giants HC John Harbaugh Fires Back After Cam Skattebo Decision

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh was in no mood for niceties after Sunday’s Week 6 home loss to the New Orleans Saints.

When asked about benching starting running back Cam Skattebo — who had zero carries against the Saints — Harbaugh really wasn’t having it.

“We didn’t bench Cam Skattebo,” Harbaugh said. “That wasn’t by design … they were all pretty equal in the first half (with snaps). It wasn’t intentional that he didn’t carry the ball. You’re not thinking about what running back is in the game or how many carries they’re getting … we’re going to give them all equal shots. See who got a hot hand … you’re balancing it between four guys. Do the math.

“You can say you don’t like divvying up the carries between four running backs, I don’t like it either. One of those guys needs to step up … you won’t get a better answer on that from any coach in the world. If you don’t like that answer, I don’t know what I’ve got for you. Honestly.”

Skattebo was very much benched after a brutal lost fumble that cost the Giants an overtime win over the Washington Commanders in Week 5 — a game that ended in a 27-27 tie.

“Cam Skattebo has 0 carries today,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “In the doghouse.”

Cam Skattebo Addressed Benching After Game

The news of Skattebo’s benching surfaced just hours before the game against the Saints.

“Najee Harris is set to start for the Giants,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning.

Skattebo didn’t seem to let the loss — or lack of playing time — effect him when he spoke to the media.

“It’s hard to continue to run the ball when you’re down 14, 24 points, whatever it was,” Skattebo said after the loss to the Saints. “And the run game stops when you’re behind. We just got to get back to our roles and what we do and continue to work hard.

Skattebo leads the Giants with 279 rushing yards and 1 touchdown but is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry.

Fumbles Have Become Big Issue for Skattebo

Fumbles have become the defining aspect of Skattebo’s season to this point.

“Expectation is there will be a change to the Giants RB rotation, per sources,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “Najee Harris is likely to have a larger role with Cam Skattebo downgraded but still part of the mix after the fumbles. All 4 RBs (Harris, Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary) should be active.”

“Cam Skattebo’s 4 fumbles this season are a problem,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “He’s not been nearly as good as last season. Najee Harris isn’t a great answer for a stagnant running game, but today is an ideal matchup for this offense to look much better vs. a brutal Saints run defense.”