Bengals’ DJ Turner Set for Major Showdown With Ravens’ Rising Star

When the Cincinnati Bengals travel to Baltimore for Sunday’s AFC North showdown with the Ravens, one of the most important battles could take place on the outside between cornerback DJ Turner II and wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Division opponents face each other twice every season, meaning there are few secrets between familiar rivals. Often, these matchups come down to individual players winning their assignments, especially when two teams know each other’s tendencies so well.

For Cincinnati, Turner’s matchup with Flowers could be particularly important.

According to the Bengals’ official Week 7 scouting report, Turner matched up with Flowers 21 times across their two meetings last season, allowing just one reception for 14 yards on four targets, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Those numbers are particularly impressive considering Flowers has established himself as one of the NFL’s most dangerous young receivers.

With Baltimore looking to defend its position in the AFC North, Cincinnati will hope Turner can repeat that success on Sunday.

DJ Turner Has Dominated Previous Matchups With Zay Flowers

Turner emerged as one of the Bengals’ most reliable defensive players during the 2025 season.

The former Michigan standout established himself as an excellent coverage cornerback, routinely matching up with opposing teams’ most dangerous receivers.

His success against Flowers is a particularly revealing example.

Across 21 individual matchups during Cincinnati’s two games against Baltimore last season, Turner surrendered just four targets, resulting in one catch for 14 yards.

These are impressive numbers considering Flowers’ skillset.

Flowers ranks ninth in the NFL with 471 receiving yards despite missing Baltimore’s Week 2 matchup.

Even more impressively, he leads 218 qualifying pass catchers in yards per route run, averaging 3.8 yards on each route.

That statistic helps illustrate just how dangerous Flowers has become. Even when Baltimore isn’t targeting him, his ability to create separation forces defenses to account for him.

The Bengals’ matchup with the Ravens this Sunday has potentially huge implications for the AFC North. Despite all 4 teams in the division holding a winning record, ESPN still projects the Bengals and Ravens as the heavy favorites to win the division.

Bengals-Ravens Rivalry Could Come Down to Key Individual Battles

The familiarity between the Bengals and Ravens makes individual matchups especially important.

Both teams understand the other’s offensive and defensive tendencies, putting additional pressure on players to execute their assignments.

Baltimore enters Sunday’s game with a 4-2 record and one of the league’s more productive offenses.

The Ravens rank seventh in scoring at 26 points per game and eighth in total offense at 367.7 yards per contest.

The Ravens’ passing attack has been especially dangerous when quarterback Lamar Jackson is healthy.

However, Jackson has missed Baltimore’s last two games with an ankle injury, leaving Tyler Huntley to operate the offense.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter described Jackson’s status as day-to-day on Monday, meaning his availability for Sunday’s matchup remains uncertain.

Jackson’s status obviously looms large in this game; however, Turner vs. Flowers is one of the most exciting matchups to watch on Sunday, regardless of who’s at QB.

If Jackson were to miss Sunday’s game, the Ravens could look to lean on the running game with Derrick Henry.

That could force the Bengals to commit to stopping the run and trust Turner and the rest of the secondary in coverage.

For Turner and the rest of the secondary, limiting Flowers and the Ravens’ pass catchers could have a huge impact on the outcome of this game. Turner has had success in the past, but in the NFL, you have to prove it every game.