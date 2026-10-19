Bengals Get Good News After Ravens Loss to Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals were on a bye during week 6 of the NFL season. There were some outcomes that Cincy ought to have been paying attention to during their week off.

One of them was the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Cleveland Browns after a walk-off game-winning field goal. The Ravens had a 10-0 lead and Cleveland was able to rally to take the top spot in the AFC North.

Yes, you read that correctly.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers took an overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Cleveland Browns shocked the Baltimore Ravens with a last second field goal,” Tyler Reed wrote in a Sports Illustrated article. “We live in a world where the Browns lead the AFC North at 4-2, with the Ravens and Steelers also at 4-2, and the Bengals still at 3-2, placing them last.”

Bengals Have An Amazing Opportunity in Week 7

Cincy should be eager to get to Baltimore coming off of a bye week and the Ravens coming off a loss. Though the Bengals may be in last as of right now, they can leap frog the Ravens with a win in Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson will likely be back for this game which makes it even bigger.

“After stumbling in their first division game this season against the Steelers, this meeting with the Ravens was already massive,” Reed wrote. “Now, the Bengals have a chance to put the Ravens behind them in the standings, just before they take on a Tennessee Titans team that just picked up its first win.

“Coming out of the bye week on the right foot would be huge for this team’s playoff implications. It also could be the start of a winning streak that will keep the rest of the division on their toes.”

What If Lamar Jackson Does Not Play?

Jackson has missed the last two games due to an ankle sprain. After the performance Tyler Huntley put on field against the Browns, Cincy should be chomping at the bit if Jackson does not play.

The Bengals always have their hands full when Jackson does play as the he is 11-3 in his career against Cincy.

“Getting a victory in the AFC North is never easy. It’s been especially difficult for the Bengals when they’ve played the Ravens in recent years,” Reed wrote. “The Bengals are 1-5 in the last three years in the regular season against the Ravens. Want to change the thinking around the league about your team? Then you have to beat the Ravens.”