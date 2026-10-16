Bengals EDGE Standing out as Top Free Agent Acquisition

The Cincinnati Bengals defense has looked better. Give credit where it’s due.

The Bengals made it a priority to load up defensively in the offseason. One of the top free agent acquisitions in 2026 has been Boye Mafe.

“It has long felt like the Cincinnati Bengals were a few pieces on defense away from getting back to the postseason with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins leading their high-flying offense,” Garrett Podell wrote in a CBS Sports article. “That’s why the Bengals went on a spending spree defensively this past offseason, trading the 10th overall pick in the draft for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and then signing both edge rusher Boye Mafe and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen in free agency.

“Mafe has been one of the biggest game changers in football this season. His 3.0 sacks through five games are great, but he’s also making a consistent impact as a pass rusher on a regular basis. Mafe’s 25 quarterback pressures rank as the sixth most in the entire NFL, just ahead of Danielle Hunter’s 23 and just behind Greg Rousseau’s 29. He is playing like one of the NFL’s best pass rushers through five weeks. That’s money well spent.”

Bengals Defense Has Not Been Too Terrible

Compared to years past, the way this defense has looked should be a breath of fresh air for Cincy fans.

The Bengals rank 17th in the NFL in passing yards allowed, 22nd in rushing yards allowed, and they are t-10th in points allowed. This put them in the middle of the pack in the entire league.

And guess what …

That’s all they need.

The way this Cincinnati Bengals offense can score on anybody is inspiring. Joe Burrow has to fix the turnovers, but he did a good job against the Miami Dolphins.

New Look Bengals Defense

In 2024, the Bengals ranked 25th in total defense. They ranked 21st in passing defense and 19th in rushing defense. Cincinnati allowed 25 points per game in 2024 and gave up 348 yards per game to opposing teams.

The Bengals roster has improved so much. They had nowhere to go but up.

Nonetheless, the Bengals gained a two-time First Team All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowl selection in Dexter Lawrence. Furthermore, the Cincinnati Bengals signed DT Jonathan Allen to a two-year, $26 million contract worth a maximum of $28 million. Last season with the Vikings, Allen ended up playing in all 17 games. In his only season with the Minnesota Vikings, he racked up 68 total tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.