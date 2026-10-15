Bengals Set for Heated Trey Hendrickson Reunion After Latest Ravens News

For the Cincinnati Bengals, this week feels like the calm before the storm. The Bengals have their bye this week, which means they won’t be in action this Sunday.

What looms on the other side of this bye week is a potential season-defining game, with additional stakes. The Bengals will head to Baltimore to face the Ravens. As of this week, the Ravens lead the AFC North.

Cincinnati returns from its bye to face the Ravens in Baltimore on October 25, setting up Trey Hendrickson’s first time playing against his former team.

Initially there was some uncertainty about Hendrickson’s availability as he underwent surgery for a finger injury. It appears the star pass-rusher is set to return from that injury soon, potentially adding an additional layer to an already heated AFC North matchup.

Hendrickson joined the Baltimore Ravens in March following a contentious departure from Cincinnati. He went from one of the franchise’s beloved players to a division rival in a matter of months.

This should fuel the fire of Bengals fans and former Bengals teammates heading into a pivotal game.

With the Bengals sitting at 3-2 and the Ravens at 4-1, the upcoming divisional showdown carries significant stakes beyond the personal history between Hendrickson and Cincinnati.

Trey Hendrickson Nearing Return From Finger Surgery

Hendrickson appears to be making significant progress after undergoing surgery on his finger earlier this month.

According to the NFL’s official Week 6 injury report, Hendrickson participated fully in Wednesday’s practice after missing Baltimore’s previous two games.

The veteran pass rusher was absent for the Ravens’ matchups against the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons, leaving Baltimore without one of its highest-profile defensive additions.

His return now appears increasingly likely.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter indicated that Hendrickson isn’t expected to be significantly restricted by the protective wrap he plans to wear on his hand.

Baltimore faces Cleveland on October 18, giving Hendrickson an opportunity to get back into game action before the Bengals come to town.

His availability against Cincinnati has not been officially confirmed, but the latest injury developments are encouraging for Baltimore.

For the Bengals, the possibility of facing a healthy Hendrickson adds another storyline to what is already shaping up to be a highly anticipated AFC North matchup.

Cincinnati’s offense knows better than most teams what Hendrickson is capable of when he’s healthy.

Bengals Prepare to Face Former Star After Controversial Departure

Hendrickson’s departure from Cincinnati was one of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason.

After five seasons with the Bengals, the veteran pass rusher left in free agency after prolonged contract disputes.

He ultimately signed a four-year, $112 million agreement with the Ravens, keeping him in the AFC North and ensuring that he would regularly face his former teammates.

The move was a particularly bitter development for Bengals fans who had watched Hendrickson establish himself as one of the franchise’s most productive defensive players.

During his Cincinnati tenure, Hendrickson recorded 61 sacks and earned four Pro Bowl selections. He also played a central role in the Bengals’ run to Super Bowl LVI.

Now, Cincinnati will have to contend with him on the opposite side of the rivalry.

One particularly interesting matchup will be Hendrickson against Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

The two spent years battling in practice, and Brown has previously discussed how difficult Hendrickson can be to block.

This game was set to be a heated matchup regardless of external factors. With the Bengals and Ravens both enjoying early-season success, this game could have huge implications in a stacked AFC North where every team currently sits above .500.

If Hendrickson’s recovery continues as expected, a matchup with a franchise icon turned rival only adds to the stakes.